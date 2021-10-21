Flood deaths in India and Nepal cross 150

South Asia

Reuters
21 October, 2021, 01:25 pm
Last modified: 21 October, 2021, 01:26 pm

Related News

Flood deaths in India and Nepal cross 150

Some 42 people have died in the last week in the southern Indian state of Kerala, according to a statement from the chief minister's office

Reuters
21 October, 2021, 01:25 pm
Last modified: 21 October, 2021, 01:26 pm
Members of National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) evacuate stranded people following heavy rains at Chhara village in Nainital district, in the northern state of Uttarakhand, India, October 20, 2021. Photo :Reuters
Members of National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) evacuate stranded people following heavy rains at Chhara village in Nainital district, in the northern state of Uttarakhand, India, October 20, 2021. Photo :Reuters

More than 150 people have died in flooding across India and Nepal, officials said on Thursday, as unseasonably heavy rains across the region led to flash floods in several areas, stranding residents and destroying homes and infrastructure.

The north Indian state of Uttarakhand has been especially badly-hit, with 48 confirmed deaths, SA Murugesan, secretary of the state's disaster management department told Reuters.

In Nainital, a popular tourist destination in the Himalayan state, the town's main lake broke its banks, submerging the main thoroughfare and damaging bridges and rail tracks. And rescuers from India's paramilitary National Disaster Response Force were evacuating residents from communities hit by landslides.

India's federal interior minister Amit Shah is set to survey affected areas on Thursday.

Some 42 people have died in the last week in the southern Indian state of Kerala, according to a statement from the chief minister's office.

In neighbouring Nepal, at least 77 people have died.

India's annual monsoon rains usually run from June to September.

Top News / World+Biz

India / Nepal / Flood

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

More Videos from TBS

Comilla's incident is conspiratorial

Comilla's incident is conspiratorial

3d | Videos
Sadid spin wowed Little Master Sachin

Sadid spin wowed Little Master Sachin

3d | Videos
Sky is open but little freedom of flying

Sky is open but little freedom of flying

4d | Videos
How drinking milk is harmful for your body?

How drinking milk is harmful for your body?

4d | Videos

Most Read

1
Quran found at Cumilla mandap seems not printed in Bangladesh: Police
Crime

Quran found at Cumilla mandap seems not printed in Bangladesh: Police

2
Bangladesh gets 13,881 new millionaires in one year
Bangladesh

Bangladesh gets 13,881 new millionaires in one year

3
Sachin Tendulkar shares viral video of six-year old leg-spinner from Barishal
Sports

Sachin Tendulkar shares viral video of six-year old leg-spinner from Barishal

4
Motorcycle industry enters 500CC era
Transport

Motorcycle industry enters 500CC era

5
Syed Alamgir. Illustration: TBS
Interviews

Alamgir raring to repeat another magic for Akij

6
Bangladesh’s GDP to surpass those of Denmark, Singapore, Hong Kong by 2025
Economy

Bangladesh’s GDP to surpass those of Denmark, Singapore, Hong Kong by 2025