FIR finally registered over attack on Imran Khan after SC intervention

FILE - Former Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan speaks during a news conference in Shaukat Khanum hospital, where is being treated for a gunshot wound in Lahore, Pakistan, on Nov. 4, 2022. Imran Khan says a protest march toward the capital Islamabad suspended after he was wounded by a gun shot in an apparent attempt on his life will resume Tuesday. (AP Photo/K.M. Chaudhry)

The Punjab police have finally registered a case over the assassination attempt on former Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan after a warning was issued by the Supreme Court saying that it would initiate a suo motu proceedings if the provincial police failed to register an FIR, Dawn reported.

The FIR was lodged on the complaint of Sub-Inspector Amir Shahzad on Monday (7 November) under Section 7 of the Anti-Terrorism Act, and Section 302, 324, and 440 of the Pakistan Penal Code.

After a delay of three days, the case was filed with the document naming detained suspect Naveed as the prime accused. However, the FIR did not mention the names of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah, and a senior intelligence officer Major General Faisal Naseer, who were accused by the PTI chief of alleged conspiracy to kill him.

PTI leader Zubair Khan Niazi filed an application nominating the senior government and military men in the case registration.

According to events that transpired before the registration of the case, the applicant and the police staff locked horns over the generation of an e-tag for the application. A police official who shared the details with Dawn said the team refused to issue the e-tag without receiving the copy of the application and the contents it was carrying.

The applicant was hesitating to drop it at the front desk of the police station saying that his political party leadership wanted to keep the contents of the application secret due to the sensitivity of the matter, the official added. The issue remained unresolved until the police registered the FIR on the complaint of a sub-inspector, he added.

The FIR came after IGP Faisal Shahkar in line with the directives of the apex court ordered the Gujrat district police officer (DPO) to lodge the case so a copy of the FIR could be submitted to the SC today. He also conveyed to the DPO the decision of Chief Justice Umar Ata Bandial who had ordered him to register the case within 24 hours. "The DPO had been conveyed to act as per law as per directions of the SC," Mr Shahkar said.

Earlier in the day, the Supreme Court took exception to the delay in the registration of the FIR and directed the IGP to register the case within 24 hours if he did not want to face suo motu proceedings over the matter.

The apex court made these remarks during a contempt case against the PTI chairman over the May 25 violence and the alleged violation of an undertaking given to the court by the PTI. However, the proceedings ended up with the court issuing directions over multiple issues, including the assassination bid on Imran Khan, alleged political interference in the Punjab police, the Azam Swati case, and Arshad Sharif's murder probe.

"Can't you see this is an assassination attempt against a national leader," observed Chief Justice (CJ) Umar Ata Bandial with a direction that the provincial police will report to the Supreme Court in writing about the registration of the FIR and subsequent measures taken regarding the investigation.

At the outset of the hearing, the court asked PTI's counsel Salman Akram Raja to approach the rostrum and acknowledged that he had a valid reason for seeking time for furnishing a detailed reply on behalf of Imran Khan.

The CJ said the assassination attempt on Mr Khan was "very distressing" but also noted that the PTI chairman had been discharged from the hospital. The case will be taken up next week. The counsel expressed the hope that he may sit with his client on Thursday to seek new instructions and finalise the reply.

In response to an observation by the CJ about the delay in the FIR registration, Salman Akram Raja said that he had been told that the concerned police station was reluctant.

"No FIR means no investigation," CJ said, adding even the evidence could be altered due to the delay.

Giving reasons for the delay, Punjab IG Shahkar said that as per the concerned district police officer (DPO) no formal complaint has been received by the police. The IG also claimed that he had discussed the matter with Chief Minister Parvez Elahi but the CM had "some reservations over the content of the FIR".

The provincial government has certain views on the matter but such views cannot override the views of the police, the CJ said, adding whatever the case may be, the investigation must move forward.

"We will take interest and see that this is done," CJ Bandial said, adding the court will support the police in all lawful actions.

The government acts on its own but no one will be allowed to interfere in the police work either, the CJ observed. He told the IG that this "court will interfere in their work if someone interferes in his work". Also, look at the medical reports, Justice Bandial told the police chief while postponing further proceedings for a week.