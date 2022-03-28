Chaos ensues in Indian state assemblies as Trinamool, AAP lock horns with BJP 

South Asia

TBS Report 
28 March, 2022, 03:05 pm
Last modified: 28 March, 2022, 03:18 pm

Photo: Collected
Photo: Collected

Chaos erupted in India's Delhi and West Bengal (WB) state assemblies on Monday after legislators of the Trinamool Congress (TMC) and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) locked horns with their Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) counterparts following different issues.

In Delhi, three BJP MLAs (Member of the Legislative Assembly) – Anil Bajpai, Jitender Mahajan and Ajay Mahawar – were told to leave the floor amid controversy over comments against Chief Minister (CM) Arvind Kejriwal. 

They stood on the assembly's benches even as Speaker Ram Niwas Goel requested them to sit down, reports The Hindustan Times.

News agency ANI posted a video of the incident on their Twitter account.

AAP MLAs – who have a majority in the house – are seen raising slogans, demanding an apology over the comments made by Delhi BJP chief Adesh Kumar Gupta on the Delhi CM. 

"All three MLAs who are standing on the bench... I request them to get down. For today, I tell you to please leave the house," Speaker Ram Niwas Goel could be heard saying in the video. 

"This is not a school," he angrily said.

According to The Hindustan Times report, today's (28 March) assembly session in Delhi saw several disruptions and at least two adjournments. 

Meanwhile, chaotic scenes were witnessed in the WB Assembly as TMC and the opposition BJP came to blows after the latter demanded that CM Mamata Banerjee speaks in the House over the state's law and order situation, reports NDTV.

The incident comes against the backdrop of the killings in Birbhum district's Rampurhat where eight members of a family, including five women and two children, were assaulted and then burnt to death. 

The gruesome killings are alleged to be a retaliation attempt after a local TMC leader, one Bhadu Sheikh, was killed in a crude bomb attack. 

In a video shared on social media by BJP leaders, including its IT Cell chief Amit Malviya and Spokesperson Shehzad Jai Hind, several MLAs are seen locked in a scuffle on the floor of the House as marshals and police officers struggle to stop the fight.

Trinamool MLA Asit Majumdar suffered a nose injury in the fight. He was rushed to the hospital for treatment.

The legislator alleged that he was punched by BJP's Suvendu Adhikari.

Following the fracas, Adhikari and four other BJP legislators have been suspended for the whole of this year, added NDTV.

India / Delhi / West Bengal / BJP MLA / Trinamool Congress (TMC) / Aam Aadmi Party (AAP)

