Chandrayaan-3 rover to leave imprints of ISRO, Indian national emblem on Moon

South Asia

Hindustan Times
15 July, 2023, 03:20 pm
Last modified: 15 July, 2023, 03:47 pm

Related News

Chandrayaan-3 rover to leave imprints of ISRO, Indian national emblem on Moon

Hindustan Times
15 July, 2023, 03:20 pm
Last modified: 15 July, 2023, 03:47 pm
Photo: Collected
Photo: Collected

Chandrayaan-3, India's third lunar exploration mission, was launched by the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) on Friday afternoon to land a rover on the Moon's surface, a feat achieved by just three nations so far. The mission is a follow-up of Chandrayaan-2 mission, which failed a desired soft landing on the lunar surface nearly four years ago in September 2019.

Chandrayaan-3 mission consists of the main objectives of exhibiting end-to-end capability in safe landing and roving on the lunar surface. The spacecraft is expected to touchdown Moon's south pole region on August 23. The spacecraft consists of a six-wheeled lander and rover module, configured with payloads to provide data related to the Moon's surface.

However, the rover on the lunar surface will be doing more than just gathering data. The rear wheels of the rover, named Pragyan, leave imprints of the ISRO and the national emblem, depicting the Lion Capital of Ashoka at Sarnath, on the lunar surface – symbolising its presence and leaving India's mark behind.

The curtain raiser video shared by the ISRO on its website, offering a glimpse of the Chandrayaan-3 mission, also showcases the embossed imprints on the rover.

During the Chandrayaan-2 mission, a visual representation of the scenario was also shared by the ISRO on its YouTube channel. The video showed an animated representation of the lander arriving on the Moon's surface, followed by the rover embarking on its mission after assessing the environment. As it started to move (at 2:45) , the rover's rear wheels left behind the logo imprints.

The successful soft landing of the module will make India the fourth nation to have done it after the United States, the former Soviet Union and China.

World+Biz

India / Chandrayaan-3

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Among the key features of Golpogriho Resort, which local people adoringly call ‘UK beach’ are the mesmerising views of the river along with food stalls, a boat swing, etc. Photo: Masum Billah

The rise of recreational spots across villages

5h | Panorama
Illustration: TBS

Where is Bangladesh’s online food delivery market headed?

6h | Panorama
Which way will the Middle East lean?

Which way will the Middle East lean?

1d | Panorama
Rozina received a heifer and a cow-shed from Brac. Photo: Courtesy

How market linkage helps graduate from hopelessness

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Famous Curd Business from Rajapur

Famous Curd Business from Rajapur

4h | TBS Stories
Come Sep-Oct, Dhaka commuting to change

Come Sep-Oct, Dhaka commuting to change

20h | TBS Insight
Why did Barcelona sign 'Vitor Roque

Why did Barcelona sign 'Vitor Roque

21h | TBS SPORTS
Why Turkey gives green light to Sweden?

Why Turkey gives green light to Sweden?

19h | TBS World

Most Read

1
Shafiqul Alam.
Thoughts

Fossil fuel subsidy removal imperative

2
File photo of Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) Line-3 project. Picture: TBS
Transport

6.7km of BRT now open to traffic

3
President-elect Joe Biden speaks Saturday, Nov. 7, 2020, in Wilmington, Del. AP Photo
Coronavirus chronicle

With cases soaring, Biden to announce Covid-19 task force

4
Bangladesh to receive nuclear fuel for Rooppur plant in September
Energy

Bangladesh to receive nuclear fuel for Rooppur plant in September

5
'Unleash' to organise local hackathon for revolutionising healthcare practices in the country
Bangladesh

'Unleash' to organise local hackathon for revolutionising healthcare practices in the country