BSF seizes fish eggs worth Rs6.45 lakh while being smuggled to Bangladesh

The Border Security Force (BSF) of India has seized fish eggs worth Rs654,000 that were being smuggled into Bangladesh from India.

In the early hours of Saturday (8 April) a patrolling team of Border Out Post Ranghat, 68 Battalion under South Bengal Frontier, observed suspicious movement of some smugglers in bamboo bushes behind Kulia Masjid, reports NE India Broadcast.

On being challenged by BSF troops, the smugglers left the bags and escaped from the spot, taking advantage of the darkness and thick vegetation. On thorough search of the area, troops recovered 43 plastic bags containing fish eggs.

The seized fish eggs were handed over to Police Station Bagdah for further legal action.

Expressing satisfaction over the success of the operation, the spokesperson of the South Bengal Frontier stated that all smuggling prone-routes and patches have been put under strict surveillance in a bid to discourage from carrying out smuggler's nefarious intensions. BSF jawans will not allow smuggling or any other kind of crime to take place on the border under any circumstances, and no one will be spared if found involved in smuggling or trans-border crimes.