BSF introduces floating outpost with women constables along Bangladesh-India border

South Asia

TBS Report
22 December, 2022, 09:25 am
Last modified: 22 December, 2022, 09:34 am

Related News

BSF introduces floating outpost with women constables along Bangladesh-India border

TBS Report
22 December, 2022, 09:25 am
Last modified: 22 December, 2022, 09:34 am
Photo: Collected from The Indian Express
Photo: Collected from The Indian Express

A very special floating border outpost (BOP) –  BOP Ganga – manned by the Border Security Force (BSF) officials guards the waters near the Bangladesh-India border deep inside the Sundarbans.

The BOP, located some 50km from Dhamakhali village in West Bengal's North 24 Parganas district in India, is guarded by an 11-member patrol team entirely comprising women constables, the first of its kind for the neighbouring country, reports The Indian Express.

"This is the first time in the history of BSF that a platoon of Mahila Praharis (women constables) has been deployed for border patrolling and operation of a floating BOP in difficult terrain like the Sundarbans. 

"Their deployment will be especially helpful in preventing smuggling by women smugglers," BSF's South Bengal Frontier headquarters said in a recent statement.

According to The Indian Express report, these floating BOPs come under the water wing of BSF.

They operate in India's riverine borders in the North Bengal and South Bengal frontier, the Tripura, Mizoram and Cachar frontiers, the Jammu frontier, the Punjab frontier and the Gujarat frontier.

Top News

Bangladesh-India border / BSF / women empowerment

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Independent Consultants: A liberating career or riddled with job insecurity?

Independent Consultants: A liberating career or riddled with job insecurity?

18m | Pursuit
Photo: Noor-A-Alam

A day in the life of Rostem Ali, a traffic control policeman

2h | Panorama
The Foreign Minister of Argentina Santiago Cafiero with Bangladeshi Foreign Minister Abdul Momen. Photo: Collected

Vamos la Amistad Argentina-Bangladesh: From sports diplomacy to state-level relationship

1d | Panorama
HONDA BRV: Great looking, practical and luxurious

HONDA BRV: Great looking, practical and luxurious

1d | Wheels

More Videos from TBS

Mustard is the new dream of farmers in Rajshahi

Mustard is the new dream of farmers in Rajshahi

14h | TBS Stories
19th Asian Biennial Art show begins

19th Asian Biennial Art show begins

15h | TBS Stories
Nawazuddin Siddiqui in red sari bindi

Nawazuddin Siddiqui in red sari bindi

16h | TBS Entertainment
UCB is a premier transnational institute providing world class affordable international education

UCB is a premier transnational institute providing world class affordable international education

17h | Corporate Talks

Most Read

1
Photo: Reuters
FIFA World Cup 2022

Champions Argentina dominate individual awards in FIFA World Cup 2022

2
Photo: UNB
Bangladesh

Japanese tech to raise Dhaka airport's ground handling capacity

3
Illustration: TBS
NBR

Tk500 tax per dog: Dhaka South begins new half-baked tax rules

4
Photo: Reuters
Sports

Messi wins! Argentina win! Mbappe hat-trick in vain

5
Migrant workers. Photo: UNB
Bangladesh

Mandatory savings scheme with special benefits for remitters on cards

6
Photo: TBS
FIFA World Cup 2022

Qatar World Cup's best XI