Braille edition of Assamese dictionary 'Hemkosh' enters Guinness World Records

The official letter was presented at a ceremony coinciding with the 127th death anniversary of Hemchandra Baruah, who compiled it in the 19th century

Photo: Guinness website
Photo: Guinness website

The Braille edition of 'Hemkosh', the first etymological dictionary of the Assamese language, has entered the Guinness World Records, an official said on Monday. The official certificate recognising 'Hemkosh' as the world's largest bilingual Braille dictionary was handed to its publisher, Jayanta Baruah by the official adjudicator for Guinness World Records, Rishi Nath here on Monday.

The official letter was presented at a ceremony coinciding with the 127th death anniversary of Hemchandra Baruah, who had compiled the 'Hemkosh' in the last part of the 19th century. The confirmation of the recognition was received by the publisher on 24 April through an email.

The seminal work was first published in 1919, four years after Baruah's demise. Subsequent editions of the dictionary were published and the 15th edition is currently under production, its members said. The dictionary is considered to be the standard reference of Assamese orthography, which is the set of conventions for writing a language, including norms of spelling, hyphenation, capitalisation, word boundaries, emphasis and punctuation.

The braille edition is the adaption of Hemkosh's 14th edition of the regular dictionary and is an Assamese and English one. It has 90,640 words printed in 21 volumes and are divided into six parts, comprising a total 10,279 pages and weighing 80.800 kg, a release said. Jayanta Baruah, who is himself an heir of Hemchandra Baruah and is the owner of Hemkosh Prakashan, has donated copies of the dictionary to all educational institutions for the visually impaired students, besides to different libraries.

