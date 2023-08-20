Jump-roping cat breaks Guinness World Record

A 13-year-old cat from Missouri, USA broke a Guinness World Record by skipping nine times in one minute on Friday (18 August).

Kit Kat, working together with owner Trisha Seifried, showed off his jump-roping skills by skipping nine times to break the record for most skips by a cat in 60 seconds.

Animal trainer and talent producer Trish rescued Kit Kat when she found him and his siblings in a barn with their mother, according to the Guinness World Records.

The kittens were thought to be just four weeks old when Trish took the feline family to a farm, where Kit Kat soon began training for his showbiz career.

"By 6 months old Kit Kat was jumping rope in front of huge crowds of people at the farm, helping to bust myths that cats can't be trained," Seifried told the media.

Trisha Seifried, owner of an animal talent agency, and Kit Kat's showbiz resume includes a social media campaign for Friskies cat food and an appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live, reports the UPI.

"Jumping rope is definitely his most impressive trick, however because of his age we do keep his jumping to a minimum. I would say his favourite trick now is high five, he loves high-fiving all his fans at events," Seifried said.