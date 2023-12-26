Blast near Israeli embassy in New Delhi, all staff unharmed

Police officials examine the site of an explosion near the Israeli Embassy in New Delhi, India, January 29, 2021. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

A blast occurred near the Israeli embassy in New Delhi on Tuesday evening and all staff were unharmed following the explosion, authorities said.

"We can confirm that around 5:20pm (local time, 1150 GMT) there was a blast at close proximity to the embassy," Israeli Embassy spokesperson Guy Nir told Reuters, adding that local police and security teams were investigating the incident.

Israel's foreign ministry said all staff were unharmed following the blast and Israeli authorities were cooperating with their Indian counterparts to look into the cause of the explosion.