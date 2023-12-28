Bangladeshis lead surge in West Bengal marriage registrations after regulatory change

A surge in marriage registrations involving foreign nationals and Indian citizens in West Bengal has seen a notable influx of Bangladeshi applicants, along with others, following regulatory adjustments made in October.

The shift in norms aimed to curb the influence of intermediaries known for exorbitant fees in facilitating these unions, The Times of India reported.

Over the past two months, 42 foreigners—24 women and 18 men—have applied to officially register their marriages with Indian citizens in West Bengal.

Of these applications, the largest cohort has been from Bangladeshi nationals (20), closely followed by nine applicants from the US. Three individuals from Bhutan and Nepal each, alongside one applicant from various countries including Australia, the UK, South Korea, the Philippines, Finland, and American Samoa, have also applied.

Additionally, an application from a Pakistani woman is currently under review.

The recent surge in applications—averaging more than five per week—stems from eased processes.

The modification allows foreigners with valid visas, residing within the state for a 30-day notice period, to marry Indian citizens under the Special Marriage Act, 1954, by presenting an affidavit declaring their single status.

This change was prompted by the state's alteration of norms, which have historically involved high costs through intermediaries.

Previously, foreign nationals could marry in India, but the absence of concrete regulations prolonged and inflated the process.

West Bengal amended these rules after a decade, significantly easing requirements for such marriages to take place in the state.

The prior necessity of embassy-issued marital status documents for foreigners was replaced with the option of submitting an affidavit—an adjustment designed to streamline the process while ensuring legal validity.