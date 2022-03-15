Amazon accuses India's Future, Reliance of 'fraud' in newspaper ads

Reuters
15 March, 2022, 10:25 am
Last modified: 15 March, 2022, 10:30 am

Amazon has been contesting the planned $3.4 billion sale of Future Group's retail assets to Reliance and the case is currently before the Indian Supreme Court

A delivery boy parks his scooter outside a Reliance Smart Bazaar retail store, which was previously Future Retail&#039;s Big Bazaar outlet in Mumbai, India, 14 March 2022. REUTERS/Francis Mascarenhas
A delivery boy parks his scooter outside a Reliance Smart Bazaar retail store, which was previously Future Retail's Big Bazaar outlet in Mumbai, India, 14 March 2022. REUTERS/Francis Mascarenhas

Amazon.com Inc on Tuesday took out ads in Indian newspapers that accuse Future Retail and Reliance of "fraud" after Reliance took over many of Future's stores.

Amazon has been contesting the planned $3.4 billion sale of Future Group's retail assets to Reliance and the case is currently before the Indian Supreme Court.

In ads headed "PUBLIC NOTICE" in leading Indian newspapers, Amazon said: "these actions have been done in a clandestine manner by playing a fraud on the constitutional courts in India."

Future and Reliance did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

