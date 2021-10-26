6 civilians injured in grenade attack in J&K's Bandipore

At least six civilians were on Tuesday injured in a grenade attack in Jammu and Kashmir's Bandipore district, people familiar with the development said. They added that the attack, which took place in the Sumbal bridge area of Bandipora, was aimed at security forces.

The security forces are present at the site of the incident.

A civilian was allegedly killed in cross-firing after terrorists attacked a battalion of the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) in the Union territory's Shopian district on Sunday, PTI reported citing the police. The incident evoked strong reactions from mainstream political parties in the Kashmir valley, who demanded a probe into it.

