Singapore lowers emissions forecast target to 60 mln tonnes CO2 in 2030

World+Biz

Reuters
25 October, 2022, 02:25 pm
Last modified: 25 October, 2022, 02:30 pm

Related News

Singapore lowers emissions forecast target to 60 mln tonnes CO2 in 2030

Reuters
25 October, 2022, 02:25 pm
Last modified: 25 October, 2022, 02:30 pm
Photographer: Roslan Rahman/AFP/Getty Images/Bloomberg
Photographer: Roslan Rahman/AFP/Getty Images/Bloomberg

Singapore cut its forecast for its carbon dioxide emissions in 2030 and will achieve a peak in emissions earlier before that as the city-state strives to achieve net zero by 2050, Deputy Prime Minister Lawrence Wong said on Tuesday.

Singapore plans to reduce its carbon emissions target for 2030 to 60 million tonnes of carbon dioxide, Wong said at the Singapore International Energy Week conference. The country previously aimed for emissions to peak at 65 million tonnes of CO2 equivalent in 2030.

"We will now aim to peak our emissions earlier, and reduce our emissions to around 60 million tonnes of CO2 equivalent in 2030," Wong said.

"This 5 million tonne improvement is significant as it is equivalent to reducing our current transport emissions by two thirds."

Wong did not specify in his speech what year Singapore's carbon emissions would peak.

A spokesperson for Singapore's National Climate Change Secretariat said that the exact peak emissions level and year would "depend on the results of our decarbonisation efforts, which are in turn dependent on technological maturity, effective international collaboration, and the contributions by all citizens and businesses to reduce their carbon emissions."

South Asia

Climate / Carbon emission / Singapore

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Pakistan&#039;s former Prime Minister Imran Khan, who is facing terrorism charges, appeared in court to extend pre-arrest bail in Islamabad on 1 September 2022. Photo: Reuters

End of Imran Khan’s political innings?

54m | Panorama
Pure Earth has done some lead cleanup in Mirzapur in Tangail, and in Ashulia, Dhaka, where informal battery recycling factories contaminated land and water. Photo: Courtesy

Lead poisoning: Pure Earth wants us to be worried

5h | Panorama
The main focus of the design was on the layout, with careful consideration given to the flow of sufficient lighting. Photo: Chinton Architects

Fortunex Limited’s buying house: A modern workspace with a simple open layout

39m | Habitat
Can’t go wrong with Burberry Touch

Can’t go wrong with Burberry Touch

1d | Brands

More Videos from TBS

Foreign Beauties Shining in Bollywood Industry

Foreign Beauties Shining in Bollywood Industry

4h | Videos
Key factors of Australia-Sri Lanka match

Key factors of Australia-Sri Lanka match

8h | Videos
Shakil Haq depicts history in match boxes

Shakil Haq depicts history in match boxes

8h | Videos
Rishi Sunak set to become Britain’s next PM

Rishi Sunak set to become Britain’s next PM

18h | Videos

Most Read

1
Photo:Courtesy
Bangladesh

Number of visa applications in Bangladesh up by 160%: VFS Global

2
Hussin Alam giving a lecture to the students at the British Graduate College of Wroclaw. Photo: Courtesy
Pursuit

How a madrasa student from Magura founded a college in Poland

3
Photo: TBS
Bangladesh

5 deaths reported as Cyclone Sitrang started crossing Bangladesh

4
Wonderful waterfalls of Chattogram
Explorer

Wonderful waterfalls of Chattogram

5
Sitrang will track after Cyclone Asani, which formed in the Bay of Bengal in early May this year. Photo: Abu Sufian Jewel/UNB
Bangladesh

Cyclone Sitrang: Everything you need to know

6
Nora Fatehi denied permission again to perform in Dhaka
Splash

Nora Fatehi denied permission again to perform in Dhaka