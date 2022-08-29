Singapore introduces new work visa rules to woo foreign talent

World+Biz

Reuters
29 August, 2022, 04:55 pm
Last modified: 29 August, 2022, 04:58 pm

Related News

Singapore introduces new work visa rules to woo foreign talent

Reuters
29 August, 2022, 04:55 pm
Last modified: 29 August, 2022, 04:58 pm
Singapore----Despite having no mentionable natural resources and dismissed earlier for its tiny landmass, Singapore through its inventiveness has become one of the and most competitive economies in the world. Photo: Collected
Singapore----Despite having no mentionable natural resources and dismissed earlier for its tiny landmass, Singapore through its inventiveness has become one of the and most competitive economies in the world. Photo: Collected

Singapore on Monday announced new work visa rules to woo foreign talent as the Asian financial hub looks to bolster its recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic.

The measures include a new five-year visa for people earning at least S$30,000 ($21,445.42) a month that allows holders to job for multiple companies at one time and grants their spouses eligibility to work.

The new visa will be available from January.

Singapore, a popular location for foreign firms to base their regional headquarters, tightly controlled its borders during the pandemic, leading many expatriates to leave and its population to drop for the first time in nearly two decades.

"We cannot leave any room for investors to doubt or have questions as to whether Singapore remains open," Tan See Leng, the city-state's manpower minister, told a news conference.

"As a country with little or no resources, talent is our only resource and talent acquisition is an offensive strategy for us," he added.

Among the other measures, some tech professionals whose skills are in short supply will from September 2023 be eligible for five-year visas, up from a two- to three-years currently. The processing time for employment passes - typically granted to high-paid professionals - will be also be immediately reduced to 10 days.

 

Top News

Singapore / Work Visa

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Photo caption: In this new environment where security of supply has become paramount, the design of value chains will have to minimise the risk of weaponization. Photo: Bloomberg

Economics in the new age of national security

5h | Panorama
Nawshin Nawal. Sketch: TBS

Time to look past the dependence on NGOs

6h | Thoughts
Hat Bakso: A souvenir shop rooted in Bangladesh

Hat Bakso: A souvenir shop rooted in Bangladesh

7h | Brands
Illustration: TBS

Tending to the elderly: Caregivers who become family members

7h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Biodegradable plastic products from Cassava

Biodegradable plastic products from Cassava

21h | Videos
Additional Commissioner's 29 books on govt purchase list!

Additional Commissioner's 29 books on govt purchase list!

20h | Videos
How long do we have to wait for National Education Policy?

How long do we have to wait for National Education Policy?

8h | Videos
Drought exposes ancient dinosaur tracks in Texas

Drought exposes ancient dinosaur tracks in Texas

3h | Videos

Most Read

1
Nagad spells trouble for post office, customers
Economy

Nagad spells trouble for post office, customers

2
Photo of Bangladesh Secretariat/Collected
Bangladesh

Govt, autonomous offices to run 7 hours daily to save energy

3
No more plot housing scheme for Dhaka as gazette issued finalising DAP
Bangladesh

No more plot housing scheme for Dhaka as gazette issued finalising DAP

4
Former CEO Mahtab sues Robi for Tk227cr compensation
Telecom

Former CEO Mahtab sues Robi for Tk227cr compensation

5
KSRM hikes salaries of 4,000 employees amid rising commodity prices
Bangladesh

KSRM hikes salaries of 4,000 employees amid rising commodity prices

6
Photo: Collected
Banking

Banks to operate from 9am to 3pm daily