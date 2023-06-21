Singapore Airlines named World's Best Airline in 2023 Skytrax awards

Singapore Airlines (SIA) has been named World's Best Airline in the 2023 Skytrax World Airline Awards, the fifth time it has won this prestigious accolade.

"This award is a testament to the indomitable spirit of our people, who worked tirelessly and made many sacrifices to ensure that SIA was ready for the recovery in air travel. That has allowed us to emerge stronger and fitter from the pandemic as a leading international airline," said Goh Choon Phong, chief executive officer of Singapore Airlines.

SIA took the top spot in four categories at this year's Skytrax awards, including Best First Class Airline, Best First Class Comfort Amenities, and Best Airline in Asia. SIA's low-cost subsidiary Scoot was named Best Long Haul Low-cost Airline and ranked second in the World's Best Low-cost Airlines category.

"We are very grateful to our customers for their enduring loyalty to and affection for Singapore Airlines. During the pandemic, their support and encouragement gave us the strength and determination to overcome unprecedented challenges. Today, as we recover from the pandemic, we are firmly committed to innovating and investing in industry-leading products and services, and ensuring that SIA continues to offer our customers a world-class travel experience," Goh added.

Edward Plaisted, chief executive officer of Skytrax, said: "It is a fabulous achievement for Singapore Airlines to achieve this World's Best Airline title for 2023. Singapore Airlines achieved excellent results in many of the award categories, with the highlight being the recognition of their First Class cabin as the World's Best First Class. We congratulate Singapore Airlines on this success which should be a source of great pride and satisfaction for the airline management and staff."

The Skytrax awards are based on surveys of more than 20 million travellers across over 100 nationalities, who rated more than 325 airlines between September 2022 and May 2023.