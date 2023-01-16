Singapore Airlines clarification 

The Singapore Airlines authorities have clarified their position regarding a report titled "Foreign airlines cut flights as dollar crunch ties up their earnings" published in The Business Standard on 5 January this year.

The report said that most foreign airlines, including Singapore Airlines, have slashed their flight frequencies to and from Bangladesh as they cannot remit their earnings from ticket sales deposited in the local banks.

However, Shah Ashfaqul Islam, general manager of Saimon Global Limited, a general sales agent of Singapore Airlines in Bangladesh, said, "Singapore Airlines has made adjustments to flight frequency, not for the remittance issue. The frequency adjustment was a commercial decision not related to remittance."

