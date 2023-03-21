Singapore Airlines to operate daily boeing 787-10 dreamliner services from Dhaka

Corporates

Press Release
21 March, 2023, 09:10 pm
Last modified: 21 March, 2023, 09:14 pm

Related News

Singapore Airlines to operate daily boeing 787-10 dreamliner services from Dhaka

Press Release
21 March, 2023, 09:10 pm
Last modified: 21 March, 2023, 09:14 pm
Singapore Airlines to operate daily boeing 787-10 dreamliner services from Dhaka

Singapore Airlines' (SIA) daily services between Dhaka and Singapore will be operated using SIA's Boeing 787-10 Dreamliner from 26 March, making the Airline the largest operator of the 787-10s in Bangladesh.

Timothy Ouyang, the airlines' General Manager for Bangladesh said, " The deployment of the 787-10s on flights between Dhaka and Singapore will enable Singapore Airlines to serve more customers on each flight to support the growing demand for travel to and from Bangladesh."

Business Class customers as well as PPS Club members and supplementary card holders enjoy complimentary unlimited in-flight Wi-Fi throughout the flight, while KrisFlyer members enjoy free two-hour Wi-Fi plans when travelling in Economy Class.

SIA is the world's first airline to take delivery of the 787-10s – the latest in the Boeing 787 Dreamliner family – in March 2018.

 In addition to the 15 Boeing 787-10s currently operating in its fleet, SIA has a firm order with Boeing for another 13 Boeing 787-10s and 31 Boeing 777-9s.

Singapore Airlines

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

The place is a thoughtfully designed, vibrant and colourful environment, where children are encouraged to run wild with their imagination and explore freely. Photo: Junaid Hasan Pranto

Creative Kid's: When space is designed to unleash children's imagination

10h | Habitat
At least 19 people were killed and 30 injured after a bus fell into a ditch near Padma Bridge Expressway in Shibchar upazila of Madaripur on Sunday. Photo: TBS

Millions went into our infrastructure. But what about safety?

11h | Panorama
Where death blurs the line of faith: The Patrokhola burial ground in Moulvibazar

Where death blurs the line of faith: The Patrokhola burial ground in Moulvibazar

13h | Panorama
Photo: Courtesy

Monica Makes: Bring out your inner fashionista with handcrafted jewellery

1d | Brands

More Videos from TBS

Why Lawrence Bishnoi wants to kill Salman Khan?

Why Lawrence Bishnoi wants to kill Salman Khan?

26m | TBS Entertainment
Bangladesh won their third straight Bangabandhu Cup

Bangladesh won their third straight Bangabandhu Cup

3h | TBS SPORTS
Putin, Xi to discuss Ukraine peace plan

Putin, Xi to discuss Ukraine peace plan

2h | TBS World
The homeless got land and houses under the shelter scheme

The homeless got land and houses under the shelter scheme

5h | TBS Today

Most Read

1
Md Shahabuddin Alam, managing director (MD) of SA Group. Photo: UNB
Court

SA Group MD, his wife banned from leaving country

2
Take a loan, buy the bank - the Southeast way
Banking

Take a loan, buy the bank - the Southeast way

3
Photo: Collected
Bangladesh

Mahindra shuts its Bangladesh subsidiary

4
Photo: Collected
Bangladesh

At least 15 injured as Daffodil University students clash with locals in Savar

5
Photo: Collected
Crime

Mahiya Mahi arrested in DSA case; sent to jail for 'defaming police'

6
Nokia coming back to flagship race with Magic Max
Tech

Nokia coming back to flagship race with Magic Max