Singapore Airlines to operate daily boeing 787-10 dreamliner services from Dhaka

Singapore Airlines' (SIA) daily services between Dhaka and Singapore will be operated using SIA's Boeing 787-10 Dreamliner from 26 March, making the Airline the largest operator of the 787-10s in Bangladesh.

Timothy Ouyang, the airlines' General Manager for Bangladesh said, " The deployment of the 787-10s on flights between Dhaka and Singapore will enable Singapore Airlines to serve more customers on each flight to support the growing demand for travel to and from Bangladesh."

Business Class customers as well as PPS Club members and supplementary card holders enjoy complimentary unlimited in-flight Wi-Fi throughout the flight, while KrisFlyer members enjoy free two-hour Wi-Fi plans when travelling in Economy Class.

SIA is the world's first airline to take delivery of the 787-10s – the latest in the Boeing 787 Dreamliner family – in March 2018.

In addition to the 15 Boeing 787-10s currently operating in its fleet, SIA has a firm order with Boeing for another 13 Boeing 787-10s and 31 Boeing 777-9s.