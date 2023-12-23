Ships rerouted by Red Sea crisis face overwhelmed African ports

World+Biz

Reuters
23 December, 2023, 02:10 pm
Last modified: 23 December, 2023, 02:17 pm

Related News

Ships rerouted by Red Sea crisis face overwhelmed African ports

Hundreds of large vessels are rerouting around the southern tip of Africa, a longer route adding 10-14 days of travel, to escape drone and missile attacks by Yemeni Houthis.

Reuters
23 December, 2023, 02:10 pm
Last modified: 23 December, 2023, 02:17 pm
Container ships are seen outside the harbour as workers at South Africa&#039;s state-owned logistics firm Transnet continue to protest outside the Port of Cape Town on their nationwide strike action that could paralyse ports and freight rail services in Cape Town, South Africa, October 17, 2022. REUTERS
Container ships are seen outside the harbour as workers at South Africa's state-owned logistics firm Transnet continue to protest outside the Port of Cape Town on their nationwide strike action that could paralyse ports and freight rail services in Cape Town, South Africa, October 17, 2022. REUTERS

Shipping companies sailing around the Cape of Good Hope to avoid Houthi attacks on the Red Sea face tough choices over where to refuel and restock, as African ports struggle with red tape, congestion and poor facilities, companies and analysts say.

Hundreds of large vessels are rerouting around the southern tip of Africa, a longer route adding 10-14 days of travel, to escape drone and missile attacks by Yemeni Houthis that have pushed up oil prices and freight rates.

The attacks by Iranian-backed militants have disrupted international trade through the Suez Canal, the shortest shipping route between Europe and Asia, which accounts for about a sixth of global traffic.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

South Africa's major ports, including Durban, one of Africa's largest in terms of container volumes handled, as well as Cape Town and Ngqura ports are among the worst performing globally, a World Bank 2022 index released in May found.

"Even the state that Durban is in now, it is still the most advanced and largest port in Africa, so ships rerouting around the continent have very limited choices for berthing for replenishment," Alessio Lencioni, a logistics and supply chain consultant told Reuters.

Other large African deep-water ports along the Cape route, such as Mombasa in Kenya and Dar es Salaam in Tanzania are too ill-equipped to handle the expected traffic over the next couple of weeks, Lencioni said.

Maersk said vessels routed around the Cape will as far as possible try to fuel at origin or destination.

"In case there is a need for bunkering en route, it would be decided on a case by case basis with Walvis Bay (Namibia) or Port Louis (Mauritius) being the top options," a spokesperson said.

Attacks by Yemen's Houthi militants on ships in the Red Sea are disrupting maritime trade through the Suez Canal, with some vessels re-routing to a much longer East-West route via the southern tip of Africa.

CAPE OF STORMS

Rough weather with high seas, common at the 'Cape of Storms' as well as the cyclone-prone Mozambique Channel, mean ships could burn through their fuel quicker, making refuelling services crucial, shippers said.

"In Singapore, we're delivering larger bunker volumes to vessels that will now be sailing longer voyages," a spokesperson for TFG Marine, a unit of energy trader Trafigura, said.

Bureaucracy is a concern. In September, South Africa's national revenue service detained five bunkering vessels in Algoa Bay on suspicion of contravening the Customs and Excise Act. BP, Trafigura and Mercuria have all been hit by suspensions pending audits.

Since South Africa's first ship-to-ship offshore bunkering started in Algoa Bay in 2016, there has been a sharp rise in fuel volumes and vessels using it.

A spokesperson for Heron Marine, the TFG Marine affiliate operating in Algoa Bay, said the company is working with customers to manage their bunkering requirements. Mercuria and BP (BP.L) did not immediately respond to questions.

In anticipation of more marine fuel being needed, imports are expected to rise to around 230 kilotonnes in December, analysts say.

"South Africa is expecting a record high of fuel oil imports for December," because of demand for refuelling linked to the Houthi crisis, Younes Azzouzi, market analyst at data and analytics specialist Kpler said.

Top News / Africa

Red Sea / attack / ship

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

All the stalls, selling T-shirts and pins with fun and quirky messages and designs, were owned and managed by the artists — most of them young professionals and a few of them students. Photos: Courtesy

Stall stories: Art, entrepreneurship and community building

7h | Panorama
The makeup scene has evolved from Tibet Snow and powder to the current era of foundation, concealer, primer, and vibrant eye makeup, with colourful touches of kohl, mascara, and eyeliner. Photo: Studio Ombre

From Tibet Snow to primer - The transformation of bridal makeover

1d | Mode
There aren&#039;t many such guest houses available in the capital. Many families who travel to Dhaka from across the country are bound to stay at cheap residential hotels — which are not necessarily close to hospitals. Photo: TBS

Rogi Nibas: Where hotel guests are patients from outside the city

1d | Panorama
Booming investment.Photographer: David Gray/Bloomberg

A multi-trillion dollar showdown over energy's future

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Protests in Argentina against Milei's plan

Protests in Argentina against Milei's plan

44m | Multimedia
New funds to enter stocks after floor withdrawal

New funds to enter stocks after floor withdrawal

3h | Multimedia
Can China get its economic miracle back on track in 2024?

Can China get its economic miracle back on track in 2024?

21h | TBS World
India's ittar business booming by women entrepreneurs

India's ittar business booming by women entrepreneurs

19h | TBS World