Russian parliament to hold extraordinary session amid Ukraine war

World+Biz

Reuters
12 July, 2022, 08:35 am
Last modified: 12 July, 2022, 08:51 am

Related News

Russian parliament to hold extraordinary session amid Ukraine war

Reuters
12 July, 2022, 08:35 am
Last modified: 12 July, 2022, 08:51 am
Russian lawmakers attend a session of the State Duma, the lower house of parliament, in Moscow, Russia July 5, 2022. Russian State Duma/Handout via REUTERS
Russian lawmakers attend a session of the State Duma, the lower house of parliament, in Moscow, Russia July 5, 2022. Russian State Duma/Handout via REUTERS

The lower house of the Russian parliament will gather on July 15 for an extraordinary session, its council decided on Monday, just days after President Vladimir Putin warned that he had not even started to get serious about the war in Ukraine.

Putin used a meeting with parliamentary leaders on Thursday to dare the United States and its allies to try to defeat Russia in Ukraine, which Russia invaded on Feb. 24. Parliamentary leaders all thanked Putin for his decisions. 

The Russian parliament, dominated by a party which always supports Putin, listed some amendments on competition and information policy that would be discussed at the extraordinary session.

Vladimir Vasilyev, the head of the United Russia party, which has 325 seats in the 450-seat parliament, said that lawmakers would discuss more than 60 issues at the session.

"It is necessary that the processes going on now receive a legal response," Vasilyev said on the pro-Putin party's Telegram channel.

"So the council discussed the agenda for the 15th: we plan to consider a little than 60 issues," Vasilyev said. He did not disclose what the issues were. The Communist Party said more than 80 draft laws would be discussed.

At the meeting with Putin on Thursday, Duma Speaker Vyacheslav Volodin told Putin that the Russian parliament would help two Russian-backed self-declared breakaway republics in eastern Ukraine to develop their legal system.

Putin says the "special military operation" in Ukraine is necessary because Moscow had to defend Russian-speaking people against persecution which he says the West has ignored.

Ukraine and its Western backers say that Putin has no justification for what they say is an imperial-style land grab against a country whose borders Moscow recognised as the Soviet Union collapsed.

Putin has increasingly cast the war as a battle between Russia and the United States, which he says humiliated Russia since the 1991 fall of the Soviet Union by enlarging NATO eastwards and was using Ukraine to threaten Russia.

The United States has repeatedly said it does not want to fight Russia. President Joe Biden said in March that Putin could not remain in power, remarks the White House later said did not mean Washington was seeking regime change in Moscow.

Top News

Russia / Russia-Ukraine conflict / Russia-Ukraine war / Russian parliament

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Special Prawn Biryani

Special Prawn Biryani

11h | Magazine
Photo: Courtesy

Eid Recipe: Chocolate Soufflé Cake with Vanilla Ice Cream

13h | Magazine
Photo: Courtesy

Eid recipe: Beef Rendang

14h | Magazine
Photo: Courtesy

Eid recipe: Turkish Tepsi Kebab

19h | Food

More Videos from TBS

Photo: TBS

Rawhide prices this Eid

12m | Videos
Museum of the future

Museum of the future

17m | Videos
After seven years, rawhide traders get some relief due to fair prices

After seven years, rawhide traders get some relief due to fair prices

11h | Videos
Who will benefit from the protracted war?

Who will benefit from the protracted war?

11h | Videos

Most Read

1
Photo: Collected
Africa

Uganda discovers gold deposits worth 12 trillion USD

2
The sea beach in Kuakata. Photo: Syed Mehedy Hasan
Explorer

Five places in Southern Bangladesh you could visit via Padma Bridge

3
Area-wise load shedding schedule will be announced: PM
Bangladesh

Area-wise load shedding schedule will be announced: PM

4
Representational image.
World+Biz

6 major countries that went bankrupt in recent times

5
Rolls Royce seized in Dhaka for evading import duty
NBR

Rolls Royce seized in Dhaka for evading import duty

6
Padma Bridge opens up investment spree in south
Industry

Padma Bridge opens up investment spree in south