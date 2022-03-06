Russia welcomes Mexico's refusal to join sanctions: Ambassador

Mexico's refusal to join anti-Russian sanctions demonstrates that the country's foreign policy is independent, Russian Ambassador to Mexico Viktor Koronelli told reporters on Saturday.

"We note with satisfaction that the authorities of Mexico refuse to join the anti-Russian sanctions, which shows that its foreign policy is independent," he said, adding that this attitude allows "to continue successful cooperation in all areas for the benefit of our countries and peoples."

Koronelli added that the two states have been maintaining a stable dialogue "on all matters" since the start of the Russian military operation in Ukraine.

"We are always attentive and respectful to any stance expressed by our Mexican partners," the ambassador said.

Ukrainian diplomats are linked to rallies outside the Russian embassy in the capital of Mexico, Koronelli, stressed.

"According to the information that we have, many demonstrators outside our embassy are paid by the embassy of Ukraine, which is behind these protests," he said. "It is also deliberately spreading information about locations of Russia's official missions."

Koronelli said the Mexican authorities have already been informed about the situation, and are taking measures to ensure security of the Russian diplomatic mission. According to the diplomat, the embassy has so far received no requests for protection from Russian citizens living in the country.

The number of Russians residing in Mexico is estimated at around 10,000- 20,000.

Rallies with a tiny number of participants were staged outside the Russian embassy in Mexico late last week and early this week. At present, the situation outside the diplomatic mission is calm, but security personnel has been put on higher alert.

Mexican Foreign Minister Marcelo Ebrard condemned the presence of Russian forces in Ukraine on February 24, demanding to respect the country's territorial integrity and immediately cease fire.

Later, Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador said the Mexican government had no plans to close its airspace or terrestrial borders for representatives of other countries. He also said his country was not planning to impose economic sanctions on Russia and disagreed with the fact that media from Russia is censored in a number of states.