Russia vows to push Ukrainian army back in response to longer-range rockets

World+Biz

Reuters
02 February, 2023, 04:10 pm
Last modified: 02 February, 2023, 04:19 pm

Related News

Russia vows to push Ukrainian army back in response to longer-range rockets

Reuters
02 February, 2023, 04:10 pm
Last modified: 02 February, 2023, 04:19 pm
FILE PHOTO: Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov attends the international conference &quot;Eurasian Choice as a Basis for Strengthening Sovereignty&quot; organised by the United Russia party in Moscow, Russia December 14, 2022. Alexander Zemlianichenko/Pool via REUTERS
FILE PHOTO: Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov attends the international conference "Eurasian Choice as a Basis for Strengthening Sovereignty" organised by the United Russia party in Moscow, Russia December 14, 2022. Alexander Zemlianichenko/Pool via REUTERS

Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said on Thursday that Russian forces would respond to the delivery of longer-range Western weapons to Kyiv by trying to push Ukrainian forces further away from its borders to create a safe buffer zone.

Lavrov told state TV that everybody wanted the conflict in Ukraine - which Moscow calls a "special military operation" - to end, but that the West's support for Kyiv was playing an important role in how Russia approached the campaign.

Two US officials told Reuters on Tuesday that Washington was preparing a new package of military aid worth $2.2 billion which is expected to include longer-range rockets for the first time.

"We see how the whole of NATO is waging war against us," Lavrov said.

"We're now seeking to push back Ukrainian army artillery to a distance that will not pose a threat to our territories," he added. "The greater the range of the weapons supplied to the Kyiv regime, the more we will have to push them back from territories which are part of our country."

In this context, he said it was an "objective reality" that Russia had expanded its territory by incorporating four regions of Ukraine last year. Most countries of the United Nations have condemned those declared annexations as illegal.

The Kremlin said on Wednesday that longer-range rockets would escalate the conflict but not change its course.

Such weapons would put all of Russia's supply lines in eastern Ukraine, as well as parts of annexed Crimea, within range of Ukrainian forces, military analysts say.

Ukraine has said it plans to retake all of its territory by force, including Crimea.

No help needed 

In a long TV interview, Lavrov said Russia did not need help in Ukraine from the Collective Security Treaty Organisation, an alliance of ex-Soviet states, and had not asked it to provide material support.

He accused the West of trying to turn former Soviet states including Moldova and Georgia into Russia's enemies, and of undermining its relations with Central Asia.

Without providing evidence, Lavrov accused the United States of blowing up the Nord Stream gas pipelines linking Russia to Germany under the Baltic Sea last year, an act of sabotage that Moscow had previously blamed on Britain. Swedish and Danish investigators have yet to establish who was responsible.

Russian President Vladimir Putin sent tens of thousands of troops into Ukraine on Feb. 24 last year. He has said the operation was needed to protect Russia's own security and to stand up to what he has described as Western efforts to contain and weaken Moscow.

Ukraine and the West accuse Russia of waging an illegal war designed to expand its territory.

Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov / Ukraine / Ukraine crisis / Ukraine -Russia conflict

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Six Jeep Wranglers and a special XJ Jeep Cherokee set out into the depths of Lalakhal, Sylhet for an experience of a lifetime. Photo: Ahbaar Mohammad

Jeep Life Bangladesh: A club for Jeep owners to harness the power of their vehicles

7h | Wheels
While the Padma bridge in operation is changing the lives of millions in the south for the better, passenger rush to Shimulia ghat died down. Photo: Masum Billah

How are the Shimulia ghat businesses faring after Padma bridge?

9h | Panorama
After so many investments going embarrassingly wrong, as was the case with Sam Bankman-Fried, perhaps tech investors’ preference for less experience will wane. Photo: Bloomberg

Are you the next Steve Jobs? Good luck raising money in 2023

9h | Panorama
An elderly couple's lonely battle to save Dhaka's trees

An elderly couple's lonely battle to save Dhaka's trees

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Mugging rife in Tejgaon, murder in Wari

Mugging rife in Tejgaon, murder in Wari

8m | TBS Current Affairs
Colorful display of SAGC

Colorful display of SAGC

13m | TBS Graduates
Is Hathurusingha the most successful coach of Bangladesh?

Is Hathurusingha the most successful coach of Bangladesh?

22h | TBS SPORTS
Semiconductor, pharma should get more attention

Semiconductor, pharma should get more attention

1d | TBS Round Table

Most Read

1
Bapex calls candidates for job test 9 years after advert!
Bangladesh

Bapex calls candidates for job test 9 years after advert!

2
Leepu realised his love for cars from a young age and for the last 40 years, he has transformed, designed and customised hundreds of cars. Photo: Collected
Panorama

'I am not crazy about cars anymore': Nizamuddin Awlia Leepu

3
Photo: Collected
Energy

8 Ctg power plants out of production

4
The International Monetary Fund (IMF) logo is seen outside the headquarters building in Washington, U.S., September 4, 2018. REUTERS/Yuri Gripas/File Photo
Economy

IMF approves $4.7 billion loan for Bangladesh, calls for ambitious reforms

5
Photo: Collected
Court

Japanese mother gets guardianship of daughters, free to leave country

6
Fund cut as Dhaka's fast-track transit projects on slow spending lane
Infrastructure

Fund cut as Dhaka's fast-track transit projects on slow spending lane