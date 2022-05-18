Russia expels 85 diplomats from France, Spain and Italy

World+Biz

Reuters
18 May, 2022, 06:40 pm
Last modified: 18 May, 2022, 06:43 pm

Related News

Russia expels 85 diplomats from France, Spain and Italy

Reuters
18 May, 2022, 06:40 pm
Last modified: 18 May, 2022, 06:43 pm
A woman walks past the embassy of France in Moscow, Russia March 29, 2018. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov
A woman walks past the embassy of France in Moscow, Russia March 29, 2018. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov

Russia said on Wednesday it was expelling a total of 85 embassy staff from France, Spain and Italy in response to similar moves by those countries, highlighting the damage to relations with leading EU members since it launched its war on Ukraine.

The Foreign Ministry said it was ordering out 34 diplomatic staff from France, 27 from Spain and 24 from Italy.

The three countries are among European nations that have collectively thrown out more than 300 Russians since the Feb. 24 invasion. In many cases, they accused Russian diplomats of spying, which Moscow has denied.

Russia's response has included sending home 45 Polish staff and 40 Germans last month. It has also announced tit-for-tat moves against Finland, Romania, Denmark, Sweden, Norway and Japan, among others.

Italian Prime Minister Mario Draghi called Wednesday's announcement by Moscow a "hostile act" and said diplomatic channels must not be interrupted. read more

France said it deplored the Russian move as an unjustified response to what it said was its own decision in April to expel "several dozen Russian agents acting on our territory under diplomatic status and working against our security interests".

Russia

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

‘The geopolitical landscape is undergoing profound change, Dhaka needs to craft proactive strategies’

‘The geopolitical landscape is undergoing profound change, Dhaka needs to craft proactive strategies’

10h | Interviews
Graphics: TBS

Facebook and Bangladeshi politicians: A new tide in mass political communication?

11h | Panorama
Despite Bangladesh having about 24,000 km of waterways, only a few hundred kilometres are covered by commercial launch services. Photo: Saad Abdullah

Utilising waterways: When common home-goers show the way

1d | Panorama
Illustration: TBS

How Putin revived Nato

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Bakery business in crisis for increased raw material prices

Bakery business in crisis for increased raw material prices

1h | Videos
Foods that have the most protein

Foods that have the most protein

1h | Videos
How Putin revived Nato

How Putin revived Nato

5h | Videos
Paddle steamers in Bangladesh

Paddle steamers in Bangladesh

10h | Videos

Most Read

1
Representative Photo: Pixabay.
Bangladesh

Microplastics found in 5 local sugar brands

2
Mushfiq Mobarak. Photo: Noor-A-Alam
Panorama

Meet the Yale professor who anchors his research in Bangladesh and scales up interventions globally

3
The story of Bangladesh becoming a major bicycle exporter
Industry

The story of Bangladesh becoming a major bicycle exporter

4
How Bangladesh can achieve edible oil self-sufficiency with local alternatives
Bazaar

How Bangladesh can achieve edible oil self-sufficiency with local alternatives

5
Govt tightens belt to relieve reserve
Economy

Govt tightens belt to relieve reserve

6
Impact of falling taka against US dollar
Banking

Taka losing more value as global currency market volatility persists