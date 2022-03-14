Russia denies it has asked China for military equipment in Ukraine war despite US claims

World+Biz

Reuters
14 March, 2022, 09:10 pm
Last modified: 14 March, 2022, 09:11 pm

Related News

Russia denies it has asked China for military equipment in Ukraine war despite US claims

Russia and China both deny US claims over request for military help

Reuters
14 March, 2022, 09:10 pm
Last modified: 14 March, 2022, 09:11 pm
Russian Presidential Spokesman Dmitry Peskov. Photo: Tass.
Russian Presidential Spokesman Dmitry Peskov. Photo: Tass.

Russia has denied it has asked China for help with military equipment, despite claims from the US.

Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov said on Monday that Russia could take full control of major Ukrainian cities without any help or military assistance from China.

"Russia possesses its own independent potential to continue the operation," Mr Peskov said. "As we said, it is going according to plan and will be completed on time and in full."

When asked about remarks by US officials who had said that Russia had asked China for military equipment and financial aid, Peskov said: "No."

Mr Peskov said that some of Ukraine's major cities were already surrounded by Russian forces.

"The defence ministry of the Russian Federation, while ensuring the maximum safety of the civilian population, does not exclude the possibility of taking major population centres under full control," Mr Peskov added.

Russia's denial comes just a day after reports that Moscow had asked China for weapons and financial aid.

The White House was understood to be concerned that Beijing could undermine Western efforts to help Ukrainian forces.

US national security adviser Jake Sullivan warned that Beijing would "absolutely" face consequences if it helped Moscow evade sanctions over the invasion of Ukraine.

"We are communicating directly, privately to Beijing, that there will absolutely be consequences for large-scale sanctions evasion efforts or support to Russia to backfill them," Mr Sullivan said.

"We will not allow that to go forward and allow there to be a lifeline to Russia from these economic sanctions from any country, anywhere in the world."

China has also denied reports that Russia asked for military aid. Liu Pengyu, spokesperson for China's embassy in Washington, added that Beijing found the war "disconcerting", and added: "We support and encourage all efforts that are conducive to a peaceful settlement of the crisis."

In other developments Russia has continued its push to conquer the country's capital Kyiv, with fighting and artillery fire in the surrounding suburbs.

Top News

Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov / Russia / Ukraine / Ukraine crisis / Ukraine -Russia conflict / China-Russia ties

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Photo Caption: Putin has isolated himself from the rest of the world. Picture: Bloomberg

Putin's inner circle: Who has the Russian president's ear on the war in Ukraine?

8h | Panorama
Photo caption: The effective protection of local industries from tariffs is increasing despite decreasing tariffs on imports of inputs. Photo: Mohammad Minhaj Uddin

‘Under the current tariff structure, exporters are better off not exporting’

11h | Interviews
ProPlanters: Bringing greenery to your home

ProPlanters: Bringing greenery to your home

11h | Brands
Apple Event 2022: Another tech lovers’ bonanza

Apple Event 2022: Another tech lovers’ bonanza

11h | Brands

More Videos from TBS

Cristiano Ronaldo sets all-time scoring record

Cristiano Ronaldo sets all-time scoring record

1d | Videos
Trump tears into Biden amid Ukraine conflict

Trump tears into Biden amid Ukraine conflict

1d | Videos
The first Bangladeshi international racing champion

The first Bangladeshi international racing champion

1d | Videos
Horses’ fates remain unchanged despite modern carriage

Horses’ fates remain unchanged despite modern carriage

1d | Videos

Most Read

1
Sunny Leone denied entry in Bangladesh
Splash

Sunny Leone denied entry in Bangladesh

2
Sunny Leone in Bangladesh to perform in a programme
Splash

Sunny Leone in Bangladesh to perform in a programme

3
Russia resumes potato import from Bangladesh
Economy

Russia resumes potato import from Bangladesh

4
Xinyi Glass Holdings eyes plant in Bangladesh
Economy

Chinese glass giant keen to invest $200m in Bangladesh

5
Representational Image. Photo: Pixabay
Bangladesh

Islamic Foundation releases Sehri, Iftar timings

6
Now banks face severe capital erosion
Banking

Now banks face severe capital erosion