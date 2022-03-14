Russia could take full control of major Ukrainian cities - Kremlin

Reuters
14 March, 2022, 06:20 pm
Last modified: 14 March, 2022, 06:22 pm

Russia could take full control of major Ukrainian cities - Kremlin

Peskov said that some of Ukraine's major cities were already surrounded by Russian forces

Reuters
14 March, 2022, 06:20 pm
Last modified: 14 March, 2022, 06:22 pm
FILE PHOTO: Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov attends the annual end-of-year news conference of Russian President Vladimir Putin in Moscow, Russia December 19, 2019. Sputnik/Alexei Nikolsky/Kremlin via REUTERS
FILE PHOTO: Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov attends the annual end-of-year news conference of Russian President Vladimir Putin in Moscow, Russia December 19, 2019. Sputnik/Alexei Nikolsky/Kremlin via REUTERS

The Kremlin said on Monday that Russia could take full control of major Ukrainian cities and cautioned the West that it had sufficient military clout to fulfil all of its aims in Ukraine without any need for help from China.

"The defence ministry of the Russian Federation, while ensuring the maximum safety of the civilian population, does not exclude the possibility of taking major population centres under full control," Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov said.

Peskov said that some of Ukraine's major cities were already surrounded by Russian forces.

When asked by Reuters about remarks by US officials who had said that Russia had asked China for military equipment, Peskov said: "No."

"Russia possesses its own independent potential to continue the operation. As we said, it is going according to plan and will be completed on time and in full."

