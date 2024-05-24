From rescue pup to meme star to Dogecoin face: How Kabosu became most loved dog

The Japanese dog, whose photo inspired a wave of online jokes and the $23-billion Dogecoin cryptocurrency, died on Friday, her owner announced.

"She quietly passed away as if asleep while I caressed her," wrote Atsuko Sato on her blog, expressing gratitude to the fans of her dog, Kabosu, the iconic face of the "Doge" meme.

A 10-point profile

1. Kabosu, the Japanese Shiba Inu, inspired the billion-dollar Dogecoin cryptocurrency, loved by Elon Musk.

2. Dogecoin was started as a joke by two software engineers and is now one of the world's most valuable cryptocurrencies.

"The Doge meme was pretty big on the internet in 2013 and I spent a lot of time on Reddit and other forums back then," Dogecoin co-founder Billy Markus told AFP.

3. In 2010, her owner Atsuko Sato posted a photo of Kabosu with a beguiling look, which became the iconic "Doge" meme.

4. Kabosu was a former rescue dog who accompanied Sato to work at a kindergarten every day.

5. Kabosu became an internet celebrity, and Sato discovered the meme's popularity through friends and online searches.

6. The famous photo of Kabosu sold as an NFT digital artwork for $4 million.

7. Kabosu's image became a popular meme used in various online contexts, including being featured as the Twitter icon by Elon Musk.

8. Kabosu battled leukaemia and liver disease but recovered recently, partly due to fan support.

9. Sato and crypto organisation Own The Doge donated significant sums to international charities, including Save the Children.

10. Kabosu's meme and influence continue to inspire, with plans for Doge-themed products and media, ensuring her legacy endures, the owner says.