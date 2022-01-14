Tesla merchandise buyable using dogecoin, Musk says in tweet
Products such as the "Cyberwhistle" and "Cyberquad for Kids" could be bought using the cryptocurrency, according to the Tesla website
Tesla Inc merchandise can be bought using the digital currency dogecoin, the electric-car maker's Chief Executive Officer Elon Musk said in a tweet on Friday.
Musk had tweeted in December saying Tesla will accept dogecoin as payment for merchandise on a test basis.