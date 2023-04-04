Dogecoin jumps as Musk's Twitter flips logo to Shiba Inu dog

Tech

Reuters
04 April, 2023, 09:25 pm
Last modified: 04 April, 2023, 09:27 pm

Related News

Dogecoin jumps as Musk's Twitter flips logo to Shiba Inu dog

Reuters
04 April, 2023, 09:25 pm
Last modified: 04 April, 2023, 09:27 pm
Dogecoin jumps as Musk&#039;s Twitter flips logo to Shiba Inu dog

Dogecoin's Shiba Inu dog replaced Twitter's blue bird as the social media company's logo on Tuesday, helping the meme coin add as much as $4 billion to its market value.

The token DOGE=KRKN, born as a satire of a cryptocurrency frenzy in 2013 and has no fundamental use, surged to 10 cents around 1500 EST from 7 cents as Elon Musk indicated in a tweet on Monday he had delivered on his promise of changing the social media app's logo to dogecoin's dog.

With a market capitalization of $13.7 billion, dogecoin is now the seventh biggest cryptocurrency, according to data site CoinMarketCap.com. Its market value stood at around $10 billion before the news.

Musk, who is ranked as the second-richest person in the world by Forbes, is a vocal proponent of cryptocurrencies and has heavily influenced prices for dogecoin and bitcoin in the past.

The Tesla TSLA.O boss on Friday asked a US judge to throw out a $258 billion racketeering lawsuit accusing him of running a pyramid scheme to support dogecoin.

Dogecoin more than doubled in October after Musk, dubbed "the dogefather" by retail traders, sealed a $44 billion deal to take over Twitter in October.

The shiba inu token, a spinoff of dogecoin which trades in fractions of cents, rose 5.6% to $0.000014.

World+Biz / Global Economy

Dogecoin / Twitter / shiba inu

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

The reality of being a law graduate in Bangladesh

The reality of being a law graduate in Bangladesh

1h | Features
Photo: Shafiqul Islam/TBS

Bangabazar: From a humble beginning to a daring existence

6h | Panorama
Arsalan Zaman. Sketch: TBS

Breaking the cycle of child labour: Empowering vulnerable children through education and skills training

10h | Thoughts
Dr Khandakar Qudrat-I Elahi/ Economist. Illustration: TBS

Balancing the President's and the Prime Minister's executive responsibilities

11h | Thoughts

More Videos from TBS

Netflix is really buying Zack Snyder trilogy?

Netflix is really buying Zack Snyder trilogy?

3h | TBS Entertainment
Which occupation people are being laid off more?

Which occupation people are being laid off more?

1h | TBS Career
Wagner raises flag in Bakhmut

Wagner raises flag in Bakhmut

7h | TBS World
Epson Eco-Tank M-3170 All-in-One Printer

Epson Eco-Tank M-3170 All-in-One Printer

7h | Tech Talk

Most Read

1
Nusrat Ananna and Nafis Ul Haque Sifat. Illustration: TBS
Pursuit

The road to MIT and Caltech: Bangladeshi undergrads beat the odds

2
Photo: Wikimedia Commons
Tech

Microsoft-owned Github fires entire Indian engineering team

3
Photo: Collected
Bangladesh

50 hurt in clash between Muslim devotees, police in Paltan

4
Representational image
Bangladesh

Airport Road traffic to be restricted on Fridays from 31 March

5
BB governor bans bank iftar parties
Banking

BB governor bans bank iftar parties

6
Bangladesh's brand value more than twice of Pakistan, 10 times of Sri Lanka
Economy

Bangladesh's brand value more than twice of Pakistan, 10 times of Sri Lanka