Reactions to assassination of Haitian president - 'abhorrent', 'vile'

Reuters
08 July, 2021, 12:35 pm
Last modified: 08 July, 2021, 12:43 pm

Haiti&#039;s President Jovenel Moise speaks during the investiture ceremony of the independent advisory committee for the drafting of the new constitution at the National Palace in Port-au-Prince, Haiti October 30, 2020. REUTERS/Andres Martinez Casares/File Photo
Haiti's President Jovenel Moise speaks during the investiture ceremony of the independent advisory committee for the drafting of the new constitution at the National Palace in Port-au-Prince, Haiti October 30, 2020. REUTERS/Andres Martinez Casares/File Photo

Following are reactions from world leaders and governments to the assassination of Haitian President Jovenel Moise.

United Nations

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres condemned the attack and called for those responsible to be brought to justice.

"The Secretary-General calls on all Haitians to preserve the constitutional order, remain united in the face of this abhorrent act and reject all violence," UN spokesman Stephane Dujarric said. "The United Nations will continue to stand with the Government and the people of Haiti."

United States

"We are shocked and saddened to hear of the horrific assassination of President Jovenel Moïse and the attack on First Lady Martine Moïse of Haiti," US President Joe Biden said in a statement.

"We condemn this heinous act," he said, offering wishes for the first lady's recovery. "The United States offers condolences to the people of Haiti, and we stand ready to assist as we continue to work for a safe and secure Haiti."

Colombia

Colombian President Ivan Duque called on the Organization of American States to send an urgent mission to Haiti to protect democracy. "We reject the vile assassination of the Haitian President Jovenel Moise. It is a cowardly act full of barbarity against the entire Haitian people," he said.

France

French Foreign Minister Jean Yves Le Drian condemned what he described as a "cowardly assassination".

"All light must be cast on this crime that took place in a deteriorating political and security climate. I call on all actors in Haitian political life for calm and restraint," Le Drian said in a statement.

United Kingdom

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said: "I am shocked and saddened at the death of President Moise. Our condolences are with his family and the people of Haiti. This is an abhorrent act and I call for calm at this time."

Canada

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said: "I strongly condemn the appalling assassination of President Moïse this morning. Canada stands ready to support the people of Haiti and offer any assistance they need."

Argentina

Argentina's Foreign Ministry strongly condemned the assassination of Moise, reaffirmed its solidarity with Haiti, and expressed its rejection of the use of violence.

"Argentina hopes that peace and tranquillity will soon be recovered in the country and asks for respect for democratic institutions. It calls for the perpetrators of the crime to be quickly identified so that they can be held responsible for their actions."

Bolivia

President Luis Arce said: "We condemn these acts of violence. ..our condolences to the Haitian people."

