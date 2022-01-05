US charges Colombian man with conspiracy to kill Haitian President Moise

USA

Reuters
05 January, 2022, 11:55 am
Last modified: 05 January, 2022, 12:02 pm

Related News

US charges Colombian man with conspiracy to kill Haitian President Moise

Haitian authorities identified Palacios as being part of a group of former Colombian soldiers who participated in the July raid on Moise's residence

Reuters
05 January, 2022, 11:55 am
Last modified: 05 January, 2022, 12:02 pm
People attend a memorial for slain Haitian President Jovenel Moise at the city hall in Cap-Haitien, Haiti July 22, 2021. Photo :Reuters
People attend a memorial for slain Haitian President Jovenel Moise at the city hall in Cap-Haitien, Haiti July 22, 2021. Photo :Reuters

US authorities have arrested a Colombian man for his alleged involvement in the assassination of Haitian President Jovenel Moise, an American law enforcement official told Reuters, adding that the man will make an initial court appearance on Tuesday.

The arrest of the former military officer paves the way for the first criminal charges in the brazen murder, which triggered a political crisis in the Caribbean nation. Haitian authorities have arrested 45 people in connection with the crime but have not formally charged anyone.

Mario Palacios is scheduled to make an initial appearance in federal court in Miami on Tuesday afternoon, the law enforcement official said, speaking on condition of anonymity.

The arrest was first reported by the Miami Herald, which added that Palacios would face charges of "conspiracy to provide material support resulting in the death of a foreign leader, and conspiracy to kidnap and kill a foreign leader."

The official confirmed the Herald's account.

The US Department of Justice did not immediately respond to a request for comment on the case.

"Prime Minister Ariel Henry wants justice to prevail in the villainous assassination of Jovenel Moise," said a spokesman for the prime minister's office when asked about the arrest.

Haitian authorities identified Palacios as being part of a group of former Colombian soldiers who participated in the July raid on Moise's residence.

Palacios was detained in Jamaica in October and was being deported back to Colombia on Monday when he was arrested in Panama, according to two people familiar with the matter.

A Panamanian official who asked not to be further identified said Palacios had expressed the intention of turning himself in to US authorities. Panama's migration authority has not responded to requests for comment

Colombia's national police said on Tuesday that they had coordinated with Panamanian and US authorities to enforce an Interpol red notice against Palacios, adding that he was sent to Florida on Monday night after a meeting with FBI personnel.

Critics in Haiti have complained of slow progress, intimidation and witness tampering in that country in the investigation of Moise's killing.

Top News / World+Biz / Africa

USA / Haiti assassination / Haiti's President Jovenel Moise

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

A male blackbuck

Blackbuck: The long-lost antelope

1h | Earth
An illustrated, encyclopedic tour of a world heritage site 

An illustrated, encyclopedic tour of a world heritage site 

2h | Earth
Representation Image. Photo TBS

Banks in stock market: Shot in the arm or recipe for disaster?

2h | Panorama
Picture: Collected

Will the riverfront become visible from the Buriganga again?

3h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Chottogram's white tiger

Chottogram's white tiger

1h | Videos
Bangladesh win first-ever Test against New Zealand

Bangladesh win first-ever Test against New Zealand

1h | Videos
Mughal Emperor Shah Jahan

Mughal Emperor Shah Jahan

1h | Videos
Karnaphuli shrinking due to pollution

Karnaphuli shrinking due to pollution

1h | Videos

Most Read

1
Photo: TBS
Transport

Dhaka Nagar Paribahan starts pilot run

2
Photo: Md Jahidul Islam
Bangladesh

Dhaka International Trade Fair kicks off at Purbachal

3
A top shot of Dhaka city. The photo was taken from the Gulshan area in the capital. Photo: TBS
Infrastructure

DAP looks to make Dhaka liveable by 2035 – amid realtors’ opposition

4
House catches fire after sky lantern falls on it
Bangladesh

House catches fire after sky lantern falls on it

5
Photo: Collected
Banking

BB governor instructs banks to standardise freshers’ salaries  

6
Photo: Collected
World+Biz

UK plans to end private car ownership