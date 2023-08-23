Rare spotless giraffe born in US zoo

World+Biz

BSS/AFP
23 August, 2023, 09:15 am
Last modified: 23 August, 2023, 09:21 am

Related News

Rare spotless giraffe born in US zoo

BSS/AFP
23 August, 2023, 09:15 am
Last modified: 23 August, 2023, 09:21 am
Described by Bright&#039;s Zoo director David Bright as very rare, the animal known as a reticulated giraffe was born on July 31 and now stands six feet tall. Photo: Collected
Described by Bright's Zoo director David Bright as very rare, the animal known as a reticulated giraffe was born on July 31 and now stands six feet tall. Photo: Collected

Just three weeks old, a giraffe in the southern US state of Tennessee is already making headlines for its unique characteristics, or rather lack thereof: it has no spots.

Described by Bright's Zoo director David Bright as very rare, the animal known as a reticulated giraffe was born on July 31 and now stands six feet tall.

Bright said the female is "a beautiful solid brown," without any of the species' distinctive patterns which help to camouflage it in the wild.

It's the first known giraffe born without any spots since 1972 in Japan, he said.

The baby's name is yet to be chosen from a list proposed by users on the zoo's Facebook page.

She "is thriving under the care of her attentive mother and the zoo's expert staff," Bright said in a statement, adding that he hoped the media attention would help bring awareness to the threats facing wild reticulated giraffes.

Tony Bright, the zoo's founder, said "wild populations are silently slipping into extinction, with 40 percent of the wild giraffe population lost in just the last three decades."

 

Top News

US / Zoo / giraffe

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

How cohesive are the bricks of BRICS to shake the US-led global order?

How cohesive are the bricks of BRICS to shake the US-led global order?

6h | Panorama
The Bhumijo app can be used to digitally pay for the toilet services. Photo: Saqlain Rizve

Bhumijo: The enterprise building and spreading public toilets across the country

5h | Panorama
High-concept furniture designers are coming up with creative ways to create decor that are not only environmentally-friendly, but also beautiful. Photo: HT

5 sustainable furniture trends reshaping interior design in 2023

1d | Habitat
England&#039;s Rachel Daly and Georgia Stanway celebrate during the penalty shootout. FIFA Women’s World Cup 2023, England v Nigeria, 7 August, 2023. Photo: REUTERS

Women's football is just starting to roar

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

India aims historic south pole Moon landing

India aims historic south pole Moon landing

1h | TBS World
Arisha suffers from rare 'Gaucher Disease'

Arisha suffers from rare 'Gaucher Disease'

5h | TBS Stories
Women footballers lag far behind men in terms of money and exposure

Women footballers lag far behind men in terms of money and exposure

21h | TBS SPORTS
Ex-PM Thaksin jailed on return to Thailand after 15 years in exile

Ex-PM Thaksin jailed on return to Thailand after 15 years in exile

19h | TBS World

Most Read

1
File photo of Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) Line-3 project. Picture: TBS
Transport

6.7km of BRT now open to traffic

2
S Alam Group chairman’s son Ahsanul seeks BB consent for directorship in Islami Bank
Banking

S Alam Group chairman’s son Ahsanul seeks BB consent for directorship in Islami Bank

3
Bangladesh to receive nuclear fuel for Rooppur plant in September
Energy

Bangladesh to receive nuclear fuel for Rooppur plant in September

4
Unutilised lands under flyovers, BRT in Dhaka cause Tk21,000cr annual loss: Study
Infrastructure

Unutilised lands under flyovers, BRT in Dhaka cause Tk21,000cr annual loss: Study

5
Annual external debt servicing to hit $2.5b in 4 years
Economy

Annual external debt servicing to hit $2.5b in 4 years

6
Dhaka North Chief Heat Officer Bushra infected with Covid-19
Bangladesh

Dhaka North Chief Heat Officer Bushra infected with Covid-19