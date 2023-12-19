Pope Francis says priests can bless same-sex unions

World+Biz

Hindustan Times
19 December, 2023, 01:10 pm
Last modified: 19 December, 2023, 01:13 pm

Related News

Pope Francis says priests can bless same-sex unions

Pope Francis suggested such blessings could be offered under some circumstances if they didn't confuse the ritual with the sacrament of marriage

Hindustan Times
19 December, 2023, 01:10 pm
Last modified: 19 December, 2023, 01:13 pm
Pope Francis speaks during the weekly general audience at the Vatican, February 22, 2023. REUTERS/Remo Casilli
Pope Francis speaks during the weekly general audience at the Vatican, February 22, 2023. REUTERS/Remo Casilli

Pope Francis has formally approved allowing priests to bless same-sex couples, with a new document explaining a radical change in Vatican policy by insisting that people seeking God's love and mercy shouldn't be subject to "an exhaustive moral analysis" to receive it.

The document from the Vatican's doctrine office, released Monday, elaborates on a letter Francis sent to two conservative cardinals that was published in October. In that preliminary response, Francis suggested such blessings could be offered under some circumstances if they didn't confuse the ritual with the sacrament of marriage.

The new document repeats that rationale and elaborates on it, reaffirming that marriage is a lifelong sacrament between a man and a woman. And it stresses that blessings should not be conferred at the same time as a civil union or even with the clothing and gestures that belong in a wedding.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

But it says requests for such blessings should not be denied full stop. It offers an extensive definition of the term "blessing" in Scripture to insist that people seeking a transcendent relationship with God and looking for his love and mercy should not be subject to "an exhaustive moral analysis" as a precondition for receiving it.

"Ultimately, a blessing offers people a means to increase their trust in God," the document said. "The request for a blessing, thus, expresses and nurtures openness to the transcendence, mercy, and closeness to God in a thousand concrete circumstances of life, which is no small thing in the world in which we live."

He added: "It is a seed of the Holy Spirit that must be nurtured, not hindered."

Pope Francis / LGBTQ Rights / gay marriage

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Café River Front: Creativity using containers

Café River Front: Creativity using containers

1h | Habitat
New contextualism: A path to a sustainable and equitable future

New contextualism: A path to a sustainable and equitable future

1h | Habitat
It’s been three weeks since the rabidly anti-Muslim Geert Wilders won elections in the Netherlands. PHOTO: REUTERS

Meloni, Wilders and Europe's ascendant far right

4h | Panorama
In Vintage Denim Studio in Ishwardi, recycled wastewater is used for aquaculture. Many factories now use zero-discharge ETPs to be environment-friendly. PHOTO: OLID IBNE SHAH

Meet the apparel producers who are staying ahead in the sustainability game

4h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Five Islamic banks warned over liquidity shortage

Five Islamic banks warned over liquidity shortage

53m | TBS Stories
Letter to hospital importers not to insert European ring in heart

Letter to hospital importers not to insert European ring in heart

1h | TBS Stories
The fateful night that brought the dream to reality for Argentina

The fateful night that brought the dream to reality for Argentina

15h | TBS SPORTS
Discarded syringes also bring money

Discarded syringes also bring money

16h | TBS Stories