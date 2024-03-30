Pope Francis skips Good Friday procession at Rome's Colosseum to protect health, Vatican says

World+Biz

Reuters
30 March, 2024, 08:45 am
Last modified: 30 March, 2024, 08:47 am

Related News

Pope Francis skips Good Friday procession at Rome's Colosseum to protect health, Vatican says

Francis' agenda for the next two days consists of an Easter Vigil service on Saturday evening and an Easter Mass and the twice-annual "Urbi et Orbi" (to the city and world) message and blessing on Sunday morning

Reuters
30 March, 2024, 08:45 am
Last modified: 30 March, 2024, 08:47 am
Pope Francis presides over the Good Friday Passion of the Lord service in Saint Peter&#039;s Basilica at the Vatican, March 29, 2024. REUTERS/Remo Casilli
Pope Francis presides over the Good Friday Passion of the Lord service in Saint Peter's Basilica at the Vatican, March 29, 2024. REUTERS/Remo Casilli

Pope Francis cancelled at the last minute his attendance at the Good Friday procession at Rome's Colosseum, in what the Vatican described as a bid "to preserve his health" ahead of more Easter week engagements.

Francis' agenda for the next two days consists of an Easter Vigil service on Saturday evening and an Easter Mass and the twice-annual "Urbi et Orbi" (to the city and world) message and blessing on Sunday morning.

The 87-year-old's sudden no show is likely to renew concerns about his declining strength. Francis uses a cane or a wheelchair to move around due to a knee ailment, and suffers from repeated bouts of bronchitis and influenza.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

Good Friday leads on Sunday to Easter, the most important and joyous date in the Church's liturgical calendar - commemorating the day Christians believe Jesus rose from the dead.

The Vatican announced the pope's absence from the "Via Crucis" (Way of the Cross) procession just as it was about to start, saying in a statement he would follow it remotely from his Vatican residence.

Francis, who had looked fitter this week after weeks in which he struggled to speak in public and cancelled some meetings, also missed the procession last year, after recovering from a four-day hospital stay for bronchitis.

FOCUS ON WOMEN

The Via Crucis at the Colosseum is a re-enactment of Jesus' death by crucifixion, in which participants take turns in holding the cross as they walk in and around the ancient Roman arena, stopping to pray and hear meditations.

Nuns, priests, a hermit, charity workers, migrants and disabled people were among those who took part in the service, held in a landmark monument believed to have been a place of martyrdom for early Christians.

Francis personally wrote the meditations for this year, a first in his 11-year papacy. They included praises for meekness and forgiveness in response to acts of evil, and prayers for persecuted Christians and war victims.

The pope, who has called for the Church to become less male-dominated, also hailed the women who helped Jesus while he carried the cross, and pleaded for "those (women) who in our own day are exploited and endure injustice and indignity".

In another sign of his focus on women, Francis on Thursday performed the foot-washing ritual, which recalls Jesus' gesture of humility to his apostles at the Last Supper, in a women's prison in Rome.

Earlier on Friday, the pope joined cardinals and bishops for the Passion of the Lord service in St Peter's Basilica, which featured chants in Latin recounting events from Jesus' arrest to his burial.

In previous years, Francis would start the service prostrating himself on the floor of the basilica, but his frail state no longer allows him to do so. Instead, he arrived in a wheelchair and prayed silently in front of the main altar.

Pope Francis / Good Friday / Vatican City

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

There are many spectacular buildings at Hasankandi village in Madaripur, all owned by the migrants. Photo: Mehedi Hasan

How 'Italy fever' burns and builds Madaripur

3h | Panorama
Farmers harvest watermelons on Char Kakra located in the middle of Meghna River between Lakshmipur and Bhola districts. Around 200 farmers from the same village and clan have moved on the char and will stay there for four months to produce watermelons. The photo was taken on 23 March. Photo: Sana Ullah Sanu

The ‘nomadic’ watermelon farmers of Char Kakra

1d | Bangladesh
At least five groups of herders came to the haors this year, with a total of 1,200 buffalos. The largest one had 350 buffalos in the herd. Photo: Masud Al Mamun

The migrant buffalos of haor

1d | Panorama
Local brand KJ is quite popular in the market for its simple, trendy flats. Photo: Courtesy

Where to buy Eid shoes from?

1d | Mode

More Videos from TBS

Shital Pati has been made in Munshiganj for 200 years

Shital Pati has been made in Munshiganj for 200 years

3h | Videos
AI will detect the disease by listening to the sound of cough

AI will detect the disease by listening to the sound of cough

1h | Videos
How is Lal Mia's 'Sharbat-e-Mohabbat' so popular?

How is Lal Mia's 'Sharbat-e-Mohabbat' so popular?

17h | Videos
What is the obstacle to the end of the Russia-Ukraine war?

What is the obstacle to the end of the Russia-Ukraine war?

1d | Videos