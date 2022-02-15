Plastic, chemical pollution beyond planet's safe limit: study

World+Biz

BSS/AFP
15 February, 2022, 11:45 am
Last modified: 15 February, 2022, 11:46 am

Related News

Plastic, chemical pollution beyond planet's safe limit: study

Chemicals and plastics are affecting biodiversity, piling additional stress on already stressed ecosystems

BSS/AFP
15 February, 2022, 11:45 am
Last modified: 15 February, 2022, 11:46 am
The indiscriminate use of plastic has serious adverse effects on the environment, human health and wildlife. Photo: Reuters
The indiscriminate use of plastic has serious adverse effects on the environment, human health and wildlife. Photo: Reuters

The torrent of man-made chemical and plastic waste worldwide has massively exceeded limits safe for humanity or the planet, and production caps are urgently needed, scientists have concluded for the first time.

There are an estimated 350,000 different manufactured chemicals on the market and large volumes of them end up in the environment.

"The impacts that we're starting to see today are large enough to be impacting crucial functions of planet Earth and its systems", Bethanie Carney Almroth, co-author of a new study told AFP in an interview.

The study, by the Stockholm Resilience Centre, comes ahead of a UN meeting in Nairobi at the end of the month on tackling plastic pollution "from source to sea", UN Environment Programme head Inger Andersen said on Monday.

Chemicals and plastics are affecting biodiversity, piling additional stress on already stressed ecosystems.

Pesticides kill living organisms indiscriminately and plastics are ingested by living things.

"Some chemicals are interfering with hormone systems, disrupting growth, metabolism and reproduction in wildlife," Carney Almroth said.

While greater efforts are needed to prevent these substances being released into the environment, scientists are now pushing for more drastic solutions, such as production caps.

- 'Enough is enough' -

Recycling has so far yielded only mediocre results.

Less than 10 percent of the world's plastic is currently recycled, even as production has doubled to 367 million tonnes since 2000.

Today, the total weight of plastic on Earth is now four times the biomass of all living animals, according to recent studies.

"What we're trying to say is that maybe we have to say, 'Enough is enough'. Maybe we can't tolerate more," the Sweden-based researcher said.

"Maybe we have to put a cap on production. Maybe we need to say, 'We can't produce more than this'."

For several years, the Stockholm Resilience Centre has been conducting studies on "planetary boundaries" in nine areas that influence Earth's stability, such as greenhouse gas emissions, freshwater usage and the ozone layer.

The aim is to determine if mankind is in a "safe operating space" or if the limits are being exceeded and threaten the future of the planet.

The impact of so-called "novel entities" -- or man-made chemical products such as plastics, antibiotics, pesticides, and non-natural metals -- has until now been a big question.

And the answer is complex.

"We are only beginning to understand the large-scale, long-term effects of these exposures," Carney Almroth said.

Not only are there thousands of these products but the data on the risks they pose is often non-existent or classified as corporate secrets.

Additionally, the chemicals are relatively recent, most of them developed in the past 70 years.

"And we're talking about 350,000 different substances,' Carney Almroth said.

"We don't have knowledge on the vast majority of those, in terms of how much are produced or their stability. Or their fate in the environment or their toxicity."

"We know what some of them are. For most of them, we have no clue."

Even the most comprehensive databases, such as the European Union's REACH inventory, only cover 150,000 products, and only a third of those have been the subject of detailed toxicity studies.

- 'No silver bullet' -

As a result, the team of researchers focused on what is known, and this partial information was enough to draw an alarming conclusion.

"Looking at changes over time and trends in production volumes lost in the environment ... and connecting that to the little bit we do know about impacts, we could say that every arrow is pointing in the wrong direction", Carney Almroth said.

There is still "time to revert this situation" but it will take "urgent and ambitious actions ... at an international level", she added.

Furthermore, "there's no silver bullet".

"No one answer is going to solve all of this, because a lot of these chemicals and materials are things that we use and that are necessary for our lives as of right now," she said.

Regardless of how much effort is made during the production or waste management phase, production volumes need to come down, she stressed.

"This seems very obvious to say but it's only recently accepted as truth: The more you produce, the more you release".

Top News

plastic / Chemical / Planet

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Proposed coordinated complex of public library and national museum at Shahbag. Photo: Courtesy

National Public Library and the National Museum renovation: A bold vision for the future

1h | Habitat
No need for so many non-bank financial institutions

‘No need for so many non-bank financial institutions’

1h | Panorama
Good handwriting does not only mean writing picture-perfect print-like letters, it has certain morphology as well. Photo : Noor-A-Alam/TBS

Who still needs to learn handwriting in the digital era?

2h | Panorama
Contemplating Jackson Pollock’s hot streak. Photo: Bloomberg

The secret to creative breakthroughs, hot streaks and success

22h | Bloomberg Special

More Videos from TBS

The capital decked in red and yellow

The capital decked in red and yellow

57m | Videos
Dinosaurs suffered from Fatal Cough

Dinosaurs suffered from Fatal Cough

1h | Videos
Blinds are also working on social media

Blinds are also working on social media

1h | Videos
Sundarbans Day today

Sundarbans Day today

1h | Videos

Most Read

1
A capital city should ideally have a population of 6 to 7 million whereas Dhaka currently has a population of roughly 21.7 million people. Photo: Salahuddin Ahmed
Panorama

Should Bangladesh move its capital away from Dhaka?

2
Fardeen Sharif, Mariah Zahir, and Maleka Noor. Illustration: TBS
Panorama

Meet the faces behind the iconic hands of Banglar Rannaghor

3
Metro network to expand around Dhaka
Infrastructure

Metro network to expand around Dhaka

4
Bangladeshis invest highest in Dubai real estate
Corruption

Bangladeshis invest highest in Dubai real estate

5
Foreigners to pay 25% tax against outward remittances 
Economy

Foreigners to pay 25% tax against outward remittances 

6
Infograph: TBS
Panorama

We want to be poor owners of a rich company: Akij Managing Director