Philippines, US begin joint troop exercises amid regional tensions

World+Biz

Reuters
11 April, 2023, 02:25 pm
Last modified: 11 April, 2023, 02:24 pm

Related News

Philippines, US begin joint troop exercises amid regional tensions

Reuters
11 April, 2023, 02:25 pm
Last modified: 11 April, 2023, 02:24 pm
General view during the opening ceremony of the annual Philippines-U.S. joint military exercises or Balikatan, at the Armed Forces of the Philippines headquarters, in Quezon City, Metro Manila, Philippines, April 11, 2023. REUTERS/Eloisa Lopez
General view during the opening ceremony of the annual Philippines-U.S. joint military exercises or Balikatan, at the Armed Forces of the Philippines headquarters, in Quezon City, Metro Manila, Philippines, April 11, 2023. REUTERS/Eloisa Lopez

More than 17,000 Philippine and US soldiers began their largest ever joint military drills on Tuesday, as ties between the long-term allies warm over shared concerns about China's assertiveness in the Asia-Pacific region.

The expanded annual exercises underscore improved defence ties under President Ferdinand Marcos Jr after his predecessor scaled back drills to pursue closer ties with Beijing.

For the first time, the Philippines and the United States will hold live-fire drills at sea during the three-week event known as the 'Balikatan' or 'shoulder-to-shoulder' exercises.

"The highlight of the exercise will be the combined joint littoral live-fire exercise, which aims to rehearse joint and combined tactics techniques and procedures to execute maritime strike," Major General Marvin Licudine, Philippines exercise director, said in a speech at the opening ceremony.

China's foreign ministry on Monday criticised the joint exercises, saying they "must not interfere in South China Sea disputes, still less harm China's territorial sovereignty, maritime rights and interests and security interests."

The long-scheduled drills got underway as China ended three days of war games around Taiwan, which included precision strikes and blockading the island, after Taiwanese President Tsai Ing-wen met with US House of Representatives Speaker Kevin McCarthy in Los Angeles.

Beijing views Taiwan as its own territory, while the democratically governed island rejects its claims.

Major General Eric Austin, acting US exercise director, said the Balikatan exercises will ensure "we are prepared to respond to real world challenges together."

US-Philippines relations have warmed considerably under President Marcos, who in February granted Washington increased access to his country's military bases.

The countries' defence and foreign ministers are due to meet for the first time in seven years in Washington this week.

The drills, which will be carried out in different parts of the country, will also include training in amphibious operations, aviation operations, cyber defence, urban operations, counter-terrorism and humanitarian and disaster relief.

President Marcos is expected to witness the live-fire sea drills which will involve the sinking of an old Philippines navy ship, according to a Philippine military official.

USA

Philippines / US

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Anup Sinha. Sketch: TBS

What does the trilateral Tripura meet mean for Bangladesh?

3h | Thoughts
A three-dimensional rendered image of Pawmum Tharkla. The main building is 25 feet tall and includes a massive thatched roof that is 52 feet long and 25 feet wide. Photo: Courtesy

Pawmum Tharkla: A structure that responds to the community’s needs

3h | Habitat
Despite the challenges, the Sri Lankan people continue to persevere. Photo: Bloomberg

Inside a depleted Sri Lanka: A first-hand account

4h | Panorama
Sketch: TBS

Financing healthcare when social insurance is not an option

4h | Thoughts

More Videos from TBS

Guard of Honor of Private Dog Squad

Guard of Honor of Private Dog Squad

29m | TBS Stories
Roshan's 'paap' is coming on this Eid

Roshan's 'paap' is coming on this Eid

4h | TBS Entertainment
‘Mumbai’ in the world's best 19 public transport system!

‘Mumbai’ in the world's best 19 public transport system!

4h | TBS Stories
Modi releases tiger census data

Modi releases tiger census data

19h | TBS World

Most Read

1
Man scales Swadhinata Stambha; asks rescuers for cigarettes, then ends up detained
Bangladesh

Man scales Swadhinata Stambha; asks rescuers for cigarettes, then ends up detained

2
Bangladesh Bank's server restored after 7hrs
Banking

Bangladesh Bank's server restored after 7hrs

3
Photo: Joynal Abedin Shishir
Markets

Nobin Fashion's Tk300 panjabis attract crowds

4
Metro rail may reduce the need for people to live near workplaces. Photo: TBS
Bangladesh

Metro Rail now runs for 6 hours

5
File photo
Bangladesh

HC grants bail to Rana Plaza owner

6
Photo: Shafiqul Islam
Bangladesh

Aerial view shows devastation of Bangabazar blaze