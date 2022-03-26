Pakistan opposition parties start anti-gov’t march towards Islamabad

World+Biz

TBS Report
26 March, 2022, 08:35 pm
Last modified: 26 March, 2022, 09:20 pm

Related News

Pakistan opposition parties start anti-gov’t march towards Islamabad

Imran Khan is expected to face a vote of no-confidence in a move sponsored by an alliance of opposition groups

TBS Report
26 March, 2022, 08:35 pm
Last modified: 26 March, 2022, 09:20 pm
Khan is expected to face a vote of no-confidence in a move sponsored by an alliance of opposition groups [Akhtar Soomro /Reuters]
Khan is expected to face a vote of no-confidence in a move sponsored by an alliance of opposition groups [Akhtar Soomro /Reuters]

Thousands of supporters of Pakistan's oposition parties have started marching to the Pakistani capital Islamabad in a show of opposition to Prime Minister Imran Khan ahead of no confidence next week.

Supporters from the party of former PM Nawaz Sharif began their "long march" on Saturday in the eastern city of Lahore, the political bastion of Sharif and his Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) party, reports Al Jazeera.

"Prime Minister will resign before we reach Islamabad," Maryam Nawaz, Sharif's daughter and political heir, told the crowd before the march began.

Thousands of PML-N supporters in different towns in Punjab are preparing to join the march which is to cover some 300km (186 miles).

PML-N is not the only party heading to the capital to put pressure on Khan. Maulana Fazl-ur-Rehman, head of the Jamiat Ulema-i-Islam (F) party, is also marching on the capital, accompanied by thousands of supporters.

Meanwhile, to counter these demonstrations, Khan also called on workers to rally in Islamabad on Sunday in a show of support.

In preparation for these marches and in anticipation of clashes, riot police have been deployed in the capital, where major roads have been blocked by shipping containers.

On Saturday, Pakistan's interior minister Sheikh Rashid said he had advised Khan to call early elections after the federal budget for the fiscal year is presented.

Khan is expected to face a vote of no-confidence in a move sponsored by an alliance of opposition groups.

The move to remove Khan is led by the main opposition parties, the PMLN and the Pakistan People's Party (PPP).

Top News

Pakistani PM Imran Khan / Islamabad / no confidence vote

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Ahmed Kamal. Illustration: TBS

‘We did not launch the war. We resisted. As a result, global opinion quickly turned in Bangladesh’s favour’

9h | Panorama
Illustration: TBS

51 years of Bangladesh: How independent are our women?

10h | Panorama
Ferrari teases upcoming Purosangue SUV

Ferrari teases upcoming Purosangue SUV

5h | Wheels
Family memento: 1967 Volkswagen Beetle

Family memento: 1967 Volkswagen Beetle

7h | Wheels

More Videos from TBS

Warren Buffett's Biography

Warren Buffett's Biography

18m | Videos
Foo Fighters drummer Taylor Hawkins dies at 50

Foo Fighters drummer Taylor Hawkins dies at 50

28m | Videos
Messi could have played his last game in Argentina

Messi could have played his last game in Argentina

2h | Videos
N Korea tests ballistic missile

N Korea tests ballistic missile

2h | Videos

Most Read

1
Infograph: TBS
Panorama

Miyako: A Bangladeshi home appliance brand with a Japanese name

2
Representational image
Health

Bangladeshi scientists discover a new cause for diabetes

3
Top 5 professions for the future, according to Bangladeshi CEOs
Pursuit

Top 5 professions for the future, according to Bangladeshi CEOs

4
Bangladeshi consumers pay more for commodities than in other countries
Economy

Bangladeshi consumers pay more for commodities than in other countries

5
Picture: Mahfuz Ullah Babu/TBS
Industry

Asian Motorbikes allowed to manufacture 500cc Kawasaki motorcycles

6
Airbus sent their demonstrator A350-900 to Dhaka recently. Photo - Royed Bin Masud, official photographer, Bd Aviation Hub
Aviation

Airbus eyes to enter Bangladesh market