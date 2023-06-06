Bangladesh High Commission in Islamabad celebrates Bangladesh Festival

The Bangladesh High Commission in Islamabad celebrated the "Golden Jubilee of the Conferment of the Joliot-Curie Peace Medal to the Father of the Nation Bangabadhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman", "Pahela Boishakh 1430", Birth anniversaries of Nobel laureate Poet Rabindranath Tagore and National Poet Kazi Nazrul Islam by organising "Bangladesh Festival" on 3 June in Islamabad in a very lavish and grand atmosphere.

The main attraction of the festival was the reception of the invited guests in full Bangali style, Bangabandhu and World Peace Pavilion, sports programmes, cultural programmes and a variety of delicious Bangladeshi food.

On this occasion, the entire embassy was decorated with lights, colourful banners, festoons, kites, flowers and traditional Bangladeshi folk products.

About 200 guests from various professions including high-ranking public and private officials, musicians, painters, doctors, engineers, civil society, media personalities, Bangladeshi community members, Bangladeshi military officers training in Pakistan and officials working in the High Commission and their family members were present on the occasion. The festival began auspiciously with the inauguration of the "Bangabandhu and World Peace Pavilion" by Ruhul Alam Siddiqui, the Honorable High Commissioner of Bangladesh in Pakistan. The pavilion displays books, photographs and posters on Bangabandhu's political and personal life including Bangla, English and Urdu editions of books written by Bangabandhu.

Wishing the invited guests a happy Bengali New Year, the high commissioner paid tribute to the greatest Bangali father of the nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman in his welcome speech.. He said, Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman was awarded the Julio Curie Peace Medal, the highest honor of the World Peace Council, for his commendable contribution to world peace. Bangabandhu's award of the Julio Curie Medal has not only placed him in the ranks of the world's first leaders, but has placed him at a Himalayan height in the eyes of the world and brought glory to Bangladesh and the Bangali nation.

Pahela Baishakh is the day of Bengali harmony and unity. On this day, the entire nation, regardless of caste and religion, wakes up with new fervor for life and new commitment.

Discussing the careers of World poet Rabindranath Tagore and National Poet Kazi Nazrul Islam, he said, Rabindranath Tagore was the composer of our national anthem and Kazi Nazrul Islam was a rebel poet of undivided India under the British Empire.

In the second phase of the programme, several competitive sports were organised with the participation of the invited guests and the family members of the High Commission officials in the green area of the embassy. After that a wonderful cultural programme was organized. On this occasion, the officers and employees of the High Commission and their children dressed in the traditional costumes of Bangladesh recited the poems of Rabindranath Tagore and Kazi Nazrul Islam, performed Rabindra and Nazrul music and dance.

Expatriate Bangladeshi guests also performed various songs.

Bangladeshi tea, lacchi (matha) and lemon sherbet were served to the invited guests during the event. In the last part of the programme, the guests were entertained with traditional food of Bangladesh including bharta, fish.

The guests appreciated the programmes and requested to organise such programmes in the future.