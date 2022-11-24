51st Armed Forces Day celebrated in Islamabad

Photo: Bangladesh High Commission, Islamabad
Photo: Bangladesh High Commission, Islamabad

Bangladesh High Commission in Islamabad has celebrated the 51st Armed Forces Day with due festivity and fervour.

On the occasion, Defence Adviser Brigadier General Abul Fazal Md Sanaullah hosted a reception followed by a dinner at a local hotel, said a press release from the Bangladesh High Commission in Islamabad Thursday.

Pakistani Federal Minister for States and Frontier Regions Senator Muhammad Talha Mahmood attended the event as a special guest.

Over 300 guests including over 25 heads of missions, more than 50 Defence and Services Attachés, diplomats, high civil and military officials of Pakistan, heads of think tanks, editors of reputed newspapers, office bearers of leading chambers of commerce, social elites, and their spouses attended the reception.

The defence adviser delivered the welcome speech while the High Commissioner of Bangladesh to Pakistan Mr Ruhul Alam Siddique delivered the speech marking the day.

They paid profound homage and tribute to the Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman and the martyrs of the great Liberation War of Bangladesh.

In their speech, the genesis and historical significance of Armed Forces Day, foundation of Armed Forces by the Father of the Nation and his vision and dream, development and modernisation of Armed forces, as well as achievement of "Vision 2021" and socio-economics progress to achieve "Vision 2041" under the leadership of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, role of Armed Forces in safeguarding countries sovereignty and in nation building, Bangladesh's championing of global peace under the aegis of United Nation as the largest troop contributing country, and mutual cooperation were highlighted.

After the speeches, a documentary prepared by the Armed Forces Division of Bangladesh, was screened.

The guests were served with home-made Bangladeshi fish, pitha and payesh delicacies, which were hugely appreciated by the guests.

 

Armed Forces Day / Islamabad

