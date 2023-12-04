Oxford University Press has named 'rizz' as its word of the year

04 December, 2023, 05:20 pm
04 December, 2023

Oxford University Press has named 'rizz' as its word of the year

Recorded uses of the word 'rizz' have increased dramatically this year, peaking in June when Spider-Man actor Tom Holland was asked about his 'rizz' in a widely shared interview. He answered: "I have no rizz whatsoever."

Tom Holland has admitted that he has &quot;no rizz&quot;. BBC
Tom Holland has admitted that he has "no rizz". BBC

Oxford University Press has named "rizz″ as its word of the year, highlighting the popularity of a term used by Generation Z to describe someone's ability to attract or seduce another person.

It topped "Swiftie" (an enthusiastic fan of Taylor Swift), "situationship" (an informal romantic or sexual relationship) and "prompt" (an instruction given to an artificial intelligence program) in the annual decision by experts at the publisher of the multivolume Oxford English Dictionary.

The four finalists were selected by a public vote and the winner was announced on Monday.

Rizz is believed to come from the middle of the word charisma, and can be used as a verb, as in to "rizz up," or chat someone up, the publisher said.

"It speaks to how younger generations create spaces — online or in person — where they own and define the language they use," the publisher said. "From activism to dating and wider culture, as Gen Z comes to have more impact on society, differences in perspectives and lifestyle play out in language, too."

Recorded uses of the word 'rizz' have increased dramatically this year, peaking in June when Spider-Man actor Tom Holland was asked about his 'rizz' in a widely shared interview.

He answered: "I have no rizz whatsoever."

According to the Oxford University Press, "rizz" is defined as style, charm, or attractiveness; the ability to attract a romantic or sexual partner.

