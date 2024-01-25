Tom Holland's Avengers bonus sent to Tom Hollander by error

British actor and "White Lotus" villain Tom Hollander often gets mistaken for "Spiderman" star Tom Holland, but occasionally it works in his favor -- like when he got the payslip for the other man's seven-figure film bonus.

Hollander, who also had turns in "Pirates of the Caribbean" and "Pride and Prejudice," at one time shared an agent with the younger Marvel star.

This week, the 56-year-old told late night host Seth Meyers that his agency had once sent him an email containing a pay slip with an "astonishing" sum and labelled as the first tranche of a box office bonus for "The Avengers."

"I don't think I'm in 'The Avengers,'" the actor thought to himself as he opened the missive, he told Meyers.

"It was an astonishing amount of money," he said.

"It was not his salary. It was his first box office bonus. Not the whole box office bonus, the first one.

"And it was more money than I'd ever (seen)," he said. "It was a seven-figure sum."

Other times Hollander has been confused for the younger star have been less fun, the Tony nominee said.

"I'm (sometimes) introduced to somebody's very, very excited, then confused, then disappointed children," Hollander recalled.

"It's been very difficult. Because, you know, I was here first," he joked.

Hollander was on NBC's "Late Night with Seth Meyers" to promote his forthcoming series "Feud: Capote vs. The Swans," in which he plays American writer Truman Capote.