Zendaya, Tom Holland win big at MTV Awards 2022
Zendaya wins Best Performance in a Show for "Euphoria" and Tom Holland wins Best Performance in a Film for "Spider-Man No Way Home"
Spider-Man: No Way Home stars Zendaya and Tom Holland won big at the MTV Awards on Sunday (Monday in Bangladesh).
While Tom won Best Performance award for the superhero film, Zendaya won an award in the Best performance in a Show category for her show "Euphoria".
Scarlett Johansson also bagged the Best Hero award for film Black Widow, in which she played the titular role. Harry Potter star Daniel Radcliffe won the Best Villain award for his performance in The Lost City. Ryan Reynolds won the Best Comedic Performance award for his work in the film Free Guy.
According to AFP, fans are encouraged to vote multiple times for their favorites as the MTV Awards recognize mainstream and commercial hits with large and devoted social media followings. The event was hosted by Vanessa Hudgens, who later passed the duty to Tayshia Adams.
Here is the complete winners list:
Best Movie - Spider-Man: No Way Home
Best Show - Euphoria
Best Performance in a Movie - Tom Holland, Spider-Man: No Way Home
Best Performance in a Show - Zendaya, Euphoria
Best Hero - Scarlett Johansson, Black Widow
Best Villain - Daniel Radcliffe, The Lost City
Best Kiss - Poopies & the snake, Jackass Forever
Best Comedic Performance - Ryan Reynolds, Free Guy
Breakthrough Performance - Sophia Di Martino, Loki
Best Fight - Cassie vs. Maddy, Euphoria
Most Frightened Performance - Jenna Ortega, Scream
Best Team - Loki, Tom Hiddleston, Sophia Di Martino, Owen Wilson
Here for the Hookup - Euphoria
Best Song - On My Way (Marry Me), Jennifer Lopez
Best Docu-Reality Series - Selling Sunset
Best Competition Series - RuPaul's Drag Race
Best Lifestyle Show - Selena + Chef
Best New Unscripted Series - The D'Amelio Show
Best Reality Star - Chrishell Stause, Selling Sunset
Best Reality Romance - Loren & Alexei Brovarnik, Loren & Alexei: After the 90 Days
Best Talk/Topical Show - The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon
Best Host - Kelly Clarkson
Breakthrough Social Star - Bella Poarch: @bellapoarch on TikTok
Best Fight - Bosco vs. Lady Camden, RuPaul's Drag Race
Best Reality Return - Paris Hilton, Cooking with Paris & Paris in Love
Best Music Documentary - Olivia Rodrigo: driving home 2 u
Generation Award - Jennifer Lopez
Comedic Genius Award - Jack Black
Reality Royalty - Bethenny Frankel