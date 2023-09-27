North Korea to expel Travis King over illegal border crossing

World+Biz

Reuters
27 September, 2023, 04:30 pm
Last modified: 27 September, 2023, 04:35 pm

FILE PHOTO: US Private Travis T. King (wearing a black shirt and black cap) is seen in this picture taken during a tour of the tightly controlled Joint Security Area (JSA) on the border between the two Koreas, at the truce village of Panmunjom, South Korea, July 18, 2023. Sarah Leslie/Handout via REUTERS/File Photo
FILE PHOTO: US Private Travis T. King (wearing a black shirt and black cap) is seen in this picture taken during a tour of the tightly controlled Joint Security Area (JSA) on the border between the two Koreas, at the truce village of Panmunjom, South Korea, July 18, 2023. Sarah Leslie/Handout via REUTERS/File Photo

North Korea has decided to expel American soldier Travis King who it said has confessed that he illegally intruded into the country, state media KCNA said on Wednesday.

Releasing the final results of an investigation into his border crossing in July, KCNA said King has harboured ill feelings over inhumane treatment and racial discrimination within the US army.

KCNA did not specify how, when or to where King would be expelled.

North Korea had said in its interim findings that King wanted refuge in North Korea or elsewhere because of that same reason.

