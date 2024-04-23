North Korea conducts first "nuclear trigger" simulation drills, state media says

Asia

Reuters
23 April, 2024, 09:20 am
Last modified: 23 April, 2024, 09:22 am

Related News

North Korea conducts first "nuclear trigger" simulation drills, state media says

North Korea fired several short-range ballistic missiles on Monday toward the sea off its east coast

Reuters
23 April, 2024, 09:20 am
Last modified: 23 April, 2024, 09:22 am
Image: REUTERS/Edgar Su
Image: REUTERS/Edgar Su

North Korea carried out its first nuclear counterattack drills to simulate its "nuclear trigger" management system, guided by leader Kim Jong Un, as a clear warning to its enemies, state news agency KCNA said on Tuesday.

North Korea fired several short-range ballistic missiles on Monday toward the sea off its east coast, South Korea's military said.

As part of testing the nationwide nuclear management system, called "nuclear trigger", its artillery forces joined the country's first such drills on Monday in a show of diversified nuclear capabilities and protest against US and South Korean "provocative and invasive" military exercises, KCNA reported.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

Kim oversaw the simulation drills involving maneuvering troops in nuclear counterattack posture, and firing artillery with mock nuclear warheads, in case nuclear crisis alerts were issued, according to KCNA.

Kim highly praised the readiness of "the world's best" tactical nuclear attack weapons, expressing satisfaction with the drills, state media said.

The reclusive state is believed to be preparing to launch another spy satellite, after successfully putting a reconnaissance satellite in orbit in November.

North Korea said last week that it had fired a strategic cruise missile to test a large warhead, and a new anti-aircraft missile.

World+Biz

north korea

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Representational Photo: Collected

Warning: Banning smoking can endanger your political health

1h | Panorama
Rumana Monzur. Sketch: TBS

The Rumana Monzur story: From domestic abuse survivor to legal pioneer

2h | Panorama
Photo: Mehedi Hasan

Livestock Services Week and Exhibition in photos

16h | In Focus
Illustration: Vox

Essentials for cool comfort during this heat wave

1d | Brands

More Videos from TBS

Modi's attack on Muslims linking to Congress

Modi's attack on Muslims linking to Congress

13h | Videos
Why does the United States want a 'time zone' on the moon?

Why does the United States want a 'time zone' on the moon?

1h | Videos
Why La Liga doesn't have goal-line technology?

Why La Liga doesn't have goal-line technology?

12h | Videos
The US is going to impose sanctions on the Netzah Yehuda unit of the Israeli military

The US is going to impose sanctions on the Netzah Yehuda unit of the Israeli military

12h | Videos