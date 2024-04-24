North Korea leader Kim's sister: we will build overwhelming military power

24 April, 2024, 03:30 pm
Last modified: 24 April, 2024

Kim said a series of military exercises by the US military in the region this year starting with live-fire drills conducted with the "South Korean puppet military gangsters" are driving the regional security environment into a dangerous turmoil

Kim Yo Jong, sister of North Korea&#039;s leader Kim Jong Un, arrives at the Vostochny Сosmodrome before a meeting of Russia&#039;s President Vladimir Putin with North Korea&#039;s leader Kim Jong Un, in the far eastern Amur region, Russia, September 13, 2023. Photo: Sputnik/Vladimir Smirnov/Pool via REUTERS/File Photo
Kim Yo Jong, sister of North Korea's leader Kim Jong Un, arrives at the Vostochny Сosmodrome before a meeting of Russia's President Vladimir Putin with North Korea's leader Kim Jong Un, in the far eastern Amur region, Russia, September 13, 2023. Photo: Sputnik/Vladimir Smirnov/Pool via REUTERS/File Photo

Kim Yo Jong, the powerful sister of North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, said the country will continue to build overwhelming and the strongest military power to protect its sovereignty and regional peace, the North's KCNA news agency reported on Wednesday.

Kim said a series of military exercises by the US military in the region this year starting with live-fire drills conducted with the "South Korean puppet military gangsters" are driving the regional security environment into a dangerous turmoil. 

"We will continue to build overwhelming and the most powerful military power to safeguard our sovereignty, security and regional peace," KCNA quoted her as saying.  

The US and South Korean militaries have been conducting a range of drills with greater scale and intensity in recent months under a pledge by the two countries' leaders to upgrade military readiness against North Korea's military threats.

About 100 military aircraft conducted two-week-long aerial drills this month, according to South Korea's military.

North Korea says US military exercises are preparations for a nuclear war against it. Washington and Seoul say the drills are defensive in nature and regularly conducted to maintain readiness.

 

north korea

