North Korea decides on war deterrence measures, KCNA says

World+Biz

Reuters
12 March, 2023, 08:55 am
Last modified: 12 March, 2023, 08:57 am

Related News

North Korea decides on war deterrence measures, KCNA says

Reuters
12 March, 2023, 08:55 am
Last modified: 12 March, 2023, 08:57 am
Progress of the 5th Enlarged Meeting of the 8th Central Military Commission of the Workers&#039; Party of Korea, in Pyongyang, North Korea in this image released on March 11, 2023. KCNA via REUTERS
Progress of the 5th Enlarged Meeting of the 8th Central Military Commission of the Workers' Party of Korea, in Pyongyang, North Korea in this image released on March 11, 2023. KCNA via REUTERS

North Korea decided to take important, practical war deterrence measures at a ruling party meeting presided over by leader Kim Jong Un, state news agency KCNA said on Sunday.

The meeting preceded large joint military exercises by the United States and South Korea that are due to start on Monday. The exercises have angered North Korea.

But KCNA said the party discussed and decided on "important, practical measures" in the midst of stepped-up actions by the United States and South Korea. It did not provide specifics on the measures.

north korea / kim jong un

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Tulika Eco: A business model to revive jute

Tulika Eco: A business model to revive jute

2h | Panorama
Inside the Press Box: Sports journalism, the Bangladesh way

Inside the Press Box: Sports journalism, the Bangladesh way

1h | Panorama
Photo: Courtesy

Michelin Star: The Oscar of the Culinary World

21h | Food
Small yet profoundly flavoursome items make dining at a Michelin Star restaurant memorable. Photo: Courtesy

A fine dining noob's guide to a Michelin Star meal

21h | Food

More Videos from TBS

Can you be rich if you are smart?

Can you be rich if you are smart?

12h | TBS Stories
Barcelona accused of paying referees

Barcelona accused of paying referees

12h | TBS SPORTS
Even though the price has increased, the demand for chocolate has not decreased

Even though the price has increased, the demand for chocolate has not decreased

13h | TBS Stories
Fakirapool: Press Hub of Dhaka

Fakirapool: Press Hub of Dhaka

14h | TBS Stories

Most Read

1
Photo: Zia Chowdhury
Bangladesh

Expecting mother searches for husband missing since Gulistan blast

2
The Money Plant Link (Pvt) Ltd microbus which was transporting Tk11.25 crore of Dutch Bangla Bank today. Photo: Collected
Crime

Tk9cr recovered, 7 detained over DBBL microbus robbery: DB

3
The flame of grit and passion burns bright
Sponsored

The flame of grit and passion burns bright

4
'Very sad mentality': Jamal's Argentina dream dashed as Sheikh Russel refuse to release him
Sports

'Very sad mentality': Jamal's Argentina dream dashed as Sheikh Russel refuse to release him

5
SK Bashir Uddin: TBS sketch
Economy

A new net zero journey for new Akij breakaway

6
The trials and triumphs of a single mother 
Panorama

The trials and triumphs of a single mother 