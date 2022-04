File photo. A new S-400 "Triumph" surface-to-air missile system after its deployment at a military base outside the town of Gvardeysk near Kaliningrad, Russia March 11, 2019. REUTERS/Vitaly Nevar/File Photo

Missiles struck Ukraine's southern port city of Odesa in the early hours of Sunday, the city council said in an online post.

One of the city's "critical infrastructure facilities" was hit, regional administration spokesperson Sergey Bratchuk told Ukraine's public broadcaster.

"We hope there will be no casualties," Bratchuk said.