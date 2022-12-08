Malaysia's anti-graft agency opens probe into alleged misuse of $136 billion in govt funds

FILE PHOTO: Malaysia&#039;s former Prime Minister and the leader of Perikatan Nasional Muhyiddin Yassin delivers his speech during the party&#039;s campaign for the general election at Ulu Klang, Selangor, Malaysia November 14, 2022. REUTERS/Hasnoor Hussain
FILE PHOTO: Malaysia's former Prime Minister and the leader of Perikatan Nasional Muhyiddin Yassin delivers his speech during the party's campaign for the general election at Ulu Klang, Selangor, Malaysia November 14, 2022. REUTERS/Hasnoor Hussain

Malaysia's Anti-Corruption Commission said on Thursday it has opened an investigation into an alleged misappropriation of 600 billion ringgit ($136.39 billion) in government funds.

The investigation comes after Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim this week announced a review of government projects worth billions of dollars approved by his predecessor Muhyiddin Yassin, alleging they did not follow proper procedures.

($1 = 4.3990 ringgit)

