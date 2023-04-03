Malaysia scraps mandatory death penalty, natural-life prison terms

World+Biz

Reuters
03 April, 2023, 02:55 pm
Last modified: 03 April, 2023, 03:22 pm

Related News

Malaysia scraps mandatory death penalty, natural-life prison terms

Reuters
03 April, 2023, 02:55 pm
Last modified: 03 April, 2023, 03:22 pm
A general view of Malaysia&#039;s Parliament House in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia April 3, 2023. REUTERS/Hasnoor Hussain
A general view of Malaysia's Parliament House in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia April 3, 2023. REUTERS/Hasnoor Hussain

Malaysia's parliament on Monday passed sweeping legal reforms to remove the mandatory death penalty, trim the number of offences punishable by death, and abolish natural-life prison sentences.

Malaysia has had a moratorium on executions since 2018, when it first promised to abolish capital punishment entirely.

The government, however, faced political pressure from some parties and rowed back on the pledge a year later, saying it would retain the death penalty but allow courts to replace it with other punishments at their discretion.

Under the amendments passed on Monday, alternatives to the death penalty include whipping and imprisonment of between 30 to 40 years. The new jail term will replace all previous provisions that call for imprisonment for the duration of the offender's natural life.

Life imprisonment sentences, defined by Malaysian law as a fixed term of 30 years, will be retained.

Capital punishment will also be removed as an option for some serious crimes that do not cause death, such as discharging and trafficking of a firearm and kidnapping, according to the new measures.

Deputy law minister Ramkarpal Singh said capital punishment was an irreversible punishment that had not been an effective deterrent for crime.

"The death penalty has not brought the results it was intended to bring," he said while wrapping up the parliamentary debates on the bill.

The amendments passed will apply to 34 offences currently punishable by death, including murder and drug trafficking. Eleven of them carry it as a mandatory punishment.

The move by Malaysia comes even as some Southeast Asian neighbours have stepped up their use of capital punishment.

Last year, Singapore executed 11 people for drug offences, government data showed, while Myanmar carried out its first death sentences in decades against four pro-democracy activists.

Top News

Malaysia / Death Penalty

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

The NLD won Myanmar&#039;s 2020 election, but in February 2021, the army seized power. Photo: AFP

Myanmar: What's next for Aung San Suu Kyi's NLD party?

5h | Thoughts
Graphics: TBS

The Guardian's Cotton Capital and the West's belated attempt to come to terms with its dark past

7h | Panorama
Joseph S Nye Jr. Illustration: TBS

Is globalisation over?

7h | Panorama
The centre is divided into several sections, each one catering to a different aspect of a child&#039;s development. Photo: Noor-A-Alam

Dandelionz: When nostalgia gave birth to a business idea

4h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Rudrakar Mutt of Shariatpur can be a tourist center

Rudrakar Mutt of Shariatpur can be a tourist center

1h | TBS Stories
Why all the successful leaders are Humble?

Why all the successful leaders are Humble?

5h | TBS Career
Bangladesh to establish their own brand in T20

Bangladesh to establish their own brand in T20

5h | TBS SPORTS
Keanu Reeves’ 'John Wick: Chapter 4' tops 71 markets

Keanu Reeves’ 'John Wick: Chapter 4' tops 71 markets

5h | TBS Entertainment

Most Read

1
Nusrat Ananna and Nafis Ul Haque Sifat. Illustration: TBS
Pursuit

The road to MIT and Caltech: Bangladeshi undergrads beat the odds

2
Photo: Wikimedia Commons
Tech

Microsoft-owned Github fires entire Indian engineering team

3
Photo: Collected
Bangladesh

50 hurt in clash between Muslim devotees, police in Paltan

4
Representational image
Bangladesh

Airport Road traffic to be restricted on Fridays from 31 March

5
Photo: UNB
Bangladesh

Strong nor'wester likely on 30 March-1 April, casualties feared

6
BB governor bans bank iftar parties
Banking

BB governor bans bank iftar parties