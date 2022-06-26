At least 17 people found dead in S African nightclub: Police

At least 17 people were found dead at a nightclub in a township in South Africa's southern city of East London on Sunday, police said.

"We got a report about 17 (people) died in a local tavern in Scenery Park which is based in East London. We are still investigating the circumstances surrounding the incident," a provincial police chief brigadier Thembinkosi Kinana told AFP.

Brigadier Tembinkosi Kinana said police were alerted by members of the public to the incident at Scenery Park, about three kms from the city centre.

"The circumstances under which they died are under investigation," Kinana told Reuters, adding it was too early to determine the cause of death of the young adults aged between 18-20 years.