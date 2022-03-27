Kremlin says it's not for Biden to say if Putin stays in power

World+Biz

Reuters
27 March, 2022, 10:10 am
Last modified: 27 March, 2022, 11:21 am

Related News

Kremlin says it's not for Biden to say if Putin stays in power

Reuters
27 March, 2022, 10:10 am
Last modified: 27 March, 2022, 11:21 am
Russian President Vladimir Putin chairs a meeting with members of the Security Council via a video link at the Novo-Ogaryovo state residence outside Moscow, Russia September 27, 2021. Sputnik/Alexei Druzhinin/Kremlin via REUTERS
Russian President Vladimir Putin chairs a meeting with members of the Security Council via a video link at the Novo-Ogaryovo state residence outside Moscow, Russia September 27, 2021. Sputnik/Alexei Druzhinin/Kremlin via REUTERS

Kremlin dismissed a remark by U.S. President Joe Biden on Saturday that Vladimir Putin "cannot remain in power," saying it was up to Russians to choose their own president.

Asked about Biden's comment, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told Reuters: "That's not for Biden to decide. The president of Russia is elected by Russians."

A White House official said Biden, who was speaking in Warsaw, had not been calling for "regime change" in Russia but his point was that "Putin cannot be allowed to exercise power over his neighbors or the region". read more

Peskov did not immediately respond to a follow-up request for reaction to the White House clarification.

Biden has stepped up personal attacks on Putin since the Russian president ordered the invasion of Ukraine last month, and the Kremlin has replied by questioning the U.S. leader's state of mind. read more

Last week it accused Biden of making "personal insults" towards Putin after he labelled him a "war criminal" and a "murderous dictator", and said his remarks appeared to have been fuelled by irritation, fatigue and forgetfulness.

Dmitry Rogozin, the outspoken head of the Russian space agency Roscosmos, suggested mockingly on social media that the clarification of Biden's latest remarks had come from the White House medical unit.

Rogozin has previously derided what he called "Alzheimer's sanctions" imposed on Russia by the United States over the war in Ukraine, which Moscow calls a special military operation.

Top News

Russi-Ukraine / Russia-Ukraine conflict / Kremilin

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Intelligent Machines is a tech startup owned and operated by Bangladeshis that uses AI models, among other CS (computer science) based solutions. Photo: Noor-A-Alam

Intelligent Machines: Intelligent by design, humane by choice

2h | Panorama
Photo: Noor-A-Alam

Skincare routine for men

1h | Mode
Glamscape: A Bangladeshi makeup brand that hits the right note between quality and price

Glamscape: A Bangladeshi makeup brand that hits the right note between quality and price

3h | Mode
Kaan Terzioglu. Photo: Collected

Bringing all under 4G coverage top priority of Banglalink: VEON CEO

4h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Iqbal Z Quadir: A man with a wild idea that transformed our economy

Iqbal Z Quadir: A man with a wild idea that transformed our economy

2h | Videos
Day outing at Thikana

Day outing at Thikana

2h | Videos
Kawasaki to be manufactured in Bangladesh

Kawasaki to be manufactured in Bangladesh

2h | Videos
Most expensive OSCAR dresses of all time

Most expensive OSCAR dresses of all time

2h | Videos

Most Read

1
Infograph: TBS
Panorama

Miyako: A Bangladeshi home appliance brand with a Japanese name

2
Representational image
Health

Bangladeshi scientists discover a new cause for diabetes

3
Top 5 professions for the future, according to Bangladeshi CEOs
Pursuit

Top 5 professions for the future, according to Bangladeshi CEOs

4
Bangladeshi consumers pay more for commodities than in other countries
Economy

Bangladeshi consumers pay more for commodities than in other countries

5
Picture: Mahfuz Ullah Babu/TBS
Industry

Asian Motorbikes allowed to manufacture 500cc Kawasaki motorcycles

6
Airbus sent their demonstrator A350-900 to Dhaka recently. Photo - Royed Bin Masud, official photographer, Bd Aviation Hub
Aviation

Airbus eyes to enter Bangladesh market