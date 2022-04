Japan's Prime Minister Fumio Kishida speaks during a news conference at the prime minister's official residence on 25 February, 2022, Tokyo, Japan. PHOTO: Rodrigo Reyes Marin/Pool via REUTERS

Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida said on Thursday that he could not accept any move anywhere in the world to change the status quo by force.

Kishida made the comments at the opening of a meeting with German Chancellor Olaf Scholz in Tokyo. He also said Japan would continue to support Ukraine and step up sanctions on Russia through cooperation with countries including Germany.